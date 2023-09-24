While the Super Bowl is one of the most exciting sporting events of the year, it's safe to say that the Halftime Show is just as entertaining as the game itself. Dubbed as the biggest concert of the year, fans are always curious to see who will be headlining the show. And for the upcoming Super Bowl 58, the NFL revealed that Usher will be the big show's next performer in an awesome video with Kim Kardashian.

This was a fairly surprising revelation, as Usher was not expected to be the choice for the NFL's big show here. Nonetheless, he should be a fantastic selection, as his deep catalog of well-known hits should appease many fans. Following up Rihanna's solid performance at Super Bowl 57 will be easier said than done, but Usher could end up topping her if everything goes well.

For his own part, Usher seems fired up to be headlining the concert. An eight-time Grammy winner, Usher has experienced a lot of success throughout his career, and has performed on some pretty big stages before this. But nothing really compares to the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and the R&B legend quickly posted an official statement after the video was released.

“It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said. “I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real… pic.twitter.com/WegW7uv4vy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

The video, which features Kardashian talking to Usher using his viral phone call clip from the “Confessions, Pt. II” music video all the way back from 2009, shows her telling Usher that he will be the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. It's pretty hilarious to see the clip used in this reveal, and if this is anything to go off of, it looks like we could be in for a legendary show from Usher at the upcoming Super Bowl.