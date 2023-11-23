Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon shocked fans by hurdling a Detroit Lions defender on a pass play.

When using the word leap in the context of the Green Bay Packers, you usually think of the Lambeau Leap, but on Thanksgiving on the road against the Detroit Lions, Packers running back AJ Dillon wowed viewers by leaping over a defender.

Yup. AJ Dillon cleared it by that much 🙌pic.twitter.com/TSlofKOSDk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2023

The Packers shockingly came out with a dominant first half against an 8-2 Lions team. AJ Dillon's catch and run was one of the exciting plays, and helped Jordan Love put up some gaudy numbers in the first half.

As expected, fans went wild after seeing the big running back make a play like that. Let's get to some of the best reactions to the highlight play.

Did I just watch AJ Dillon LEAP through the air?!!? — Abby Moeckler (@amoeckler) November 23, 2023

AJ DILLON LEAP 🤯😮‍💨 — Alex  | Packers Mx 🏈 (@Alexdlacueva) November 23, 2023

Did I just witness Algiers Jameal William Dillon Jr. hurdle a man? — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 23, 2023

Dillon ain’t just leap over him like that 😂 — The Boy, Fr. (@JaewonOrNugg) November 23, 2023

While Dillon's play and Jordan Love's gaudy first half were huge for Green Bay, the Packers' defense has arguably been the biggest reason why the team went into the break up 23-6. The defense forced multiple turnovers, including one fumble which was returned for a touchdown.

This is a huge game for the Packers, who are currently 4-6 and need a win to keep any slim playoff hopes alive for this season. In recent weeks, Love's development has really encouraged Packers fans. It might be a tall task to sneak into the playoffs, but a win today would go a long way towards pulling that off.

With the Packers entering the half with a three-score lead, it would be a massive disappointment for them to lose the game and waste the efforts of Dillon, Love and the defense in the first half.

It will be interesting to see if they can hold on against the Lions, unlike the Chicago Bears on Sunday.