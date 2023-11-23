With two fumbles, fans were quick to clown on Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff for his Thanksgiving performance vs. the Packers.

With their 8-2 record, the Detroit Lions walked into their Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Green Bay Packers as stark favorites. However, due to some early Jared Goff miscues, the Lions find themselves in hot water early.

Goff fumbled twice in the first quarter as the Packers got out to a 20-6 lead. One of Goff's fumbles was returned 27 yards for a touchdown. Fans were quick to clown on the Lions quarterback due to his first half gaffes.

“Let Jared Goff cook the turkey” pic.twitter.com/k729OkDQJq — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) November 23, 2023

Jared Goff with 5 turnovers the last 5 days pic.twitter.com/rcN9Ut7Gr5 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 23, 2023

Jared Goff is bringing the turnovers for #Thanksgiving dinner: pic.twitter.com/FRRRNCgA8v — Pikkit (@pikkitsports) November 23, 2023

Jared Goff has turned into a turnover machine after protecting the ball like Creasy protected Pita Ramos in “Man on Fire” for over a year! Not the development you want in Detriot. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 23, 2023

Jared Goff is one of the most up-and-down QBs in the league. He can be really good when he’s on, but when he’s off he’s VERY off. — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) November 23, 2023

Heading into Week 12, Goff had thrown for 2,743 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, consistency has not been his strong suit. Detroit picked up a 31-26 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 11. However, Goff threw two picks. A week prior, Goff led the Lions to a win over the Los Angeles Chargers by throwing for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

As the Lions look to break into the postseason for the first time since 2016, they'll need Goff to be more consistent under center. Fumbles hadn't necessarily been a problem for Goff heading into Thanksgiving, as he only had two on the year. However, coughing up the ball twice has put Detroit in a deep hole.

The Lions will try to battle out of that hole and find a way to take down the Packers. But even if they aren't success on Thanksgiving, Jared Goff and the Lions have learned a valuable lesson for the remainder of their campaign. Turnovers are never good, even on Thanksgiving. The Lions will be looking for a new recipe to success that includes holding onto the ball.