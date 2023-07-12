Jamie Foxx's net worth in 2023 is $170 million. Foxx is a popular actor who has starred in various movies such as “Ray”, “Collateral”, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, “Django Unchained”, and many more. Foxx is a onetime Oscar Award winner. He did struggle with a medical issue in 2023, but for this piece, let's take a closer look at Jamie Foxx's net worth in 2023.

This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jamie Foxx was born on December 13, 1967, in Terrell, Texas. He studied at Terrell High School. Here, Foxx played basketball and football. As a football player, Foxx became the first at Terrell to pass for more than 1,000 yards. But while Foxx had a solid high school football career, he eventually chose a different career path. After graduating high school, Foxx would attend United States International University, where he took up music.

Jamie Foxx's early acting career

In 1989, Foxx's talent in acting was discovered after his girlfriend encouraged him to take the stage at Comedy Club. With a remarkable performance, Foxx earned roles in television series “In Living Color” and “Roc.” Since then, he would also appear in other television programs such as “C-Bear and Jamal”, “Hangin' with Mr. Cooper”, ” Moesha”, and many more. In fact, Foxx even had his own show called “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

In 1992, Foxx would make his big-screen debut in the movie called “Toys.” He also earned roles in other movies, including “The Truth About Cats & Dogs”, “The Great White Hype”, “Booty Call”, “The Players Club”, “Bait” and “Held Up”. Foxx's breakout role came in 1999 when he acted as Willie Beamen in “Any Given Sunday.”

Jamie Foxx starring as Ray Charles

However, 2004 was one of the best years for Foxx. During that year, he starred in several notable films such as “Collateral”, “Breakin' All the Rules”, and “Redemption: The Stan Tookie Williams Story” and “Ray”. In “Collateral,” Foxx starred alongside Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The film would also go on to be a huge success after grossing $220 million around the world. But among those movies, it was Ray that saw Foxx rise to fame.

For making Ray Charles come to life, Foxx was paid $5 million. Furthermore, Fox received his first Oscar Award win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. “Ray” would go on to gross $124 million worldwide.

Jamie Foxx's other notable movies

Since Foxx rose to fame and won an Oscar, it isn't a surprise that he became a fixture in the cinemas. In 2006, Foxx starred in “Miami Vice” as Ricardo Tubbs. For starring in the film, the Oscar Award winner raked in $10 million. Six years later, Foxx also made memorable starring performance in “Django Unchained,” where he was also paid $10 million. In 2014, Foxx starred in the film called “Annie.” For making Will Stacks come to life, he received $5 million.

Apart from these films, Foxx was also part of some relatively successful films such as “Valentine's Day”, “Horrible Bosses 2”, “Rio”, “Dreamgirls”, “Baby Driver”, “Robin Hood” and etc. Foxx also had a memorable performance as Electro in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” He eventually reprised the villain role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” while making his MCU debut in the process. Foxx reportedly received $550,000 for his appearance in the latter.

Jamie Foxx hosting ‘Beat Shazam'

While Foxx usually works as a big-time actor on sets, the Oscar Award winner also serves as the host of the game show called Beat Shazam. Beat Shazam has run for six seasons and ongoing. Foxx reportedly earns $3 million on an annual basis from hosting the show.

Jamie Foxx's music career

Early AM. On my way to @todayshow. Album is out, Hollywood (A Story of a Dozen Roses). Thank y'all for the support. pic.twitter.com/oeVVw4XIL5 — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) May 20, 2015

Although Foxx made a name for himself as an actor, it's also worth noting that he's also a successful singer. In total, Foxx has released five studio albums. These include “Peep This”, “Unpredictable”, “Intuition”, “Best Night of My Life” and “Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses.” Among his albums, “Unpredictable” would be Foxx's most successful album with 2.1 million album units sold to become certified double platinum by the RIAA. Foxx's next most successful album is “Intuition”, which sold 1 million copies to become certified platinum by the RIAA.

It's worth noting that Foxx has a total of nine Grammy Award nominations and one Grammy Award win for Best R&B Performance by A Duo or Group with Vocals.

Jamie Foxx's medical emergency

In April 2023, Foxx reportedly suffered a medical complication that led to him being hospitalized. It's unclear as to what specific medical condition Foxx suffered. But fortunately, the Django Unchained star is recovering well. In fact, Foxx's daughter issued a public statement that her Oscar Award-winning father has been released from the hospital. No doubt, he spent plenty of time recuperating in his $10.5 million mansion in Hidden Valley, Calif.

Furthermore, Foxx has been making a return to the public scene as of late, including returning a missing purse and celebrating his summer vacation on a boat. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jamie Foxx's net worth in 2023?