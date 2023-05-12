Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, has reassured fans that the actor is out of the hospital and recuperating well, The Hollywood Reporter shares. This comes after a media report that Foxx’s loved ones were preparing for the worst. Foxx had suffered a “medical complication” in mid-April while shooting the Netflix film Back in Action in Atlanta. Corinne had taken to social media to announce that her father was on the road to recovery following quick action and great care.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne wrote on her Instagram Stories. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Foxx himself had shared a brief message on Instagram last week to express his gratitude for the support he has received, writing “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Foxx had an eventful couple of months: after reportedly being targeted in a $40,000 scam involving a Rolex watch on the set of his Netflix movie Back in Action in March, in early April, Foxx’s daughter announced via Instagram that he was being hospitalized for the “medical complication” that led to reportedly extensive disruption on the set of his Netflix movie.

Multiple stars, including Nia Long, had shown their support for Foxx in grim-sounding social media posts. “My heart is heavy this morning,” Long had written on Twitter. “Praying for our brother Jamie Foxx. My love and prayers run deep for you and your loved ones.” The update from Corinne Foxx is sure to be a relief for many of Foxx’s fans, who have been concerned about his health and well-being.