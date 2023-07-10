Jamie Foxx has been doing well since his hospitalization due to an unforeseen medical emergency. It's been two months since he's been out of the hospital, and now the 55 year old actor is out and about. In his first public appearance since the emergency, he cruised around on a boat on the Chicago River on Sunday, July 9, per E! News.

Jamie Foxx greeted people on another boat after they cheered him on as he rode by. This public appearance is his first since being hospitalized in April. It was his daughter Corinne, whom he shares with Connie Kline, who shared the news of his condition.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote in an April 12 statement. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”

A month later, Corinne shared another update on her father's progress; the actor was home and recovering a few weeks after being discharged. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote on May 12 on Instagram. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!”

Many fellow celebrities and friends shared their support and well wishes for the actor. On a May 3 Instagram post, he broke his own silence about the incident.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” Foxx wrote, adding that he was “feeling blessed.” He thanked Nick Cannon in the same post for filling in on the Fox show Beat Shazam for him, “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon.”