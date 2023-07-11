Jamie Foxx is easily one of the most decorated actors in Hollywood today. He has starred in several notable films such as “Ray”, “Django Unchained”, “White House Down”, “Collateral”, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, and many more. Foxx is also an Oscar Award winner. Given Foxx’s achievements in the film industry, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, this article features Jamie Foxx’s $10.5 million mansion in Hidden Valley, Calif.

Back in 2007, Foxx starred in the action film called “The Kingdom.” Although highly budgeted, the movie performed just well enough to make a profit. Nevertheless, the Oscar Award winner rewarded himself by buying a Hidden Valley estate. The property purchase cost him $10.5 million. Since then, the “Amazing Spider-Man 2” star has lived here ever since.

Here are some photos of Jamie Foxx’s $10.5 million mansion in Hidden Valley.

Photos courtesy of: Daily Mail

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Foxx’s massive estate sits on 40.2 acres of land. On top of the property includes the main home and two guest houses. Overall, Foxx’s mansion includes 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

The mansion features tall ceilings, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a library, a family room, a game room, a gourmet kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a fitness gym, a recording studio, a sauna, and a master bedroom with a balcony and a pair of fireplaces.

Apart from an already complete interior, the outdoor amenities are just as stacked. The backyard features a tennis court, a basketball court, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a children’s playground that includes a pair of trampolines and a table tennis section, and an area for bike trails.

As of late, Foxx has dealt with medical complications. However, Foxx recently was seen out on a boat. Also, Foxx returned a purse to its owner. Amidst the rumors, it seems that he is also taking the time to further improve his already massive palace-like estate.

Foxx is one of the most accomplished actors in Hollywood. As a result, it isn’t surprising that he can very well afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of around $170 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jamie Foxx’s $10.5 million mansion in Hidden Valley.