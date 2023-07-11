Jamie Foxx may be recovering from a medical incident that had him hospitalized earlier this year, but he still saved the day. In a video, it captured Foxx's act of kindness when he returned a woman's lost purse, per TMZ.

In the video, Jamie Foxx rolls up in a SUV next to a group of people riding through downtown Chicago on a pedicab. They all thanked him for returning a purse. Apparently, the man who posted the video said his mother lost her purse. But somehow, Foxx tracked down and found the purse for the group of people. He was smiling after returning the purse.

Foxx is still getting treatment at a physical rehab facility in Chi town, but he seems on the road to recovery. Recently, he was spotted waving to the crowd from a boat. It was his first public appearance since his hospitalization in April. It was his daughter Corinne, whom he shares with Connie Kline, who shared the news of his condition.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote in an April 12 statement. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”

A month later, Corinne shared another update on her father's progress; the actor was home and recovering a few weeks after being discharged. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote on May 12 on Instagram. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!”

Many fellow celebrities and friends shared their support and well wishes for the actor. On a May 3 Instagram post, he broke his own silence about the incident.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” Foxx wrote, adding that he was “feeling blessed.” He thanked Nick Cannon in the same post for filling in on the Fox show Beat Shazam for him, “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon.”