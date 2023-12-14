Jamie Foxx is really grateful to be around for this one.

Recently, Jamie Foxx celebrated his 56th birthday. And he had a lot of thanks to give.

The actor recently went through severe medical complications and seems lucky to be alive, The Hollywood Reporter mentions. So, he took to Instagram to acknowledge everyone for the birthday wishes and indicated how thankful he was to be around.

Jamie Foxx gives big “thanks” for birthday wishes

The post features selfies of him in a car behind the wheel.

He begins by saying, “This birthday is a special one…I wanna start by saying thank you to everyone that prayed for me when I was in a bad way…here lately I've been able to thank some of you personally but I want to say to all of you. I NEEDED EVERY PRAYER.”

The Oscar-winning actor continued, “You lifted me through…I was able to make it to today because of your prayers… I consider all of you my family…and thank you to my immediate family, and everybody who chipped in to make sure that I could celebrate on this day…I'm sending our complete joy to everybody…Cause if it's my birthday, it's your birthday…#swipeleft #sagittarius”

The medical issue he had was undisclosed that happened last April. He was hospitalized, and his daughter, Corrine, mentioned he “experienced a medical complication.” When it happened, he didn't publicly appear for a few months.

Luckily, Jaime Foxx seems to be much better. He recently was on a panel where he revealed he couldn't even walk when going through his ordeal. Here's hoping for the best.