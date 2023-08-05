The Nadeshiko take on the Grasshoppers at the Wellington Regional Stadium to open the Round of 16! Catch the knockout rounds of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup series with the introductory game, which includes our Japan-Norway odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Japanese team comes in as one of the top sensations of the tournament, playing an engaging style of football. The AFC representatives did not drop a point during the group stages and they have improved as the tournament has progressed.

On the other hand, the Norwegian team still carries some doubts, but they will try to surprise their opponent. The European giants will try to make it past this round

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Japan-Norway Odds

Japan: -135

Norway: +390

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: +125

Under 2.5 Goals: -175

How To Watch Japan vs. Norway

TV: Fox Sports 1, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, FIFA+, YouTube, FoxSports.com, Fox Sports App

Time: 4 AM ET / 1 AM PT

Why Japan Will Beat Norway

The Japanese team is making its eighth appearance in the Women's World Cup and boasts an impressive history, being one of the four teams to have won the title, achieving victory in 2011. However, their performance in the 2019 edition was disappointing as they were eliminated in the Round of 16. In the 2015 edition, they finished as runners-up. Currently, Japan holds the 11th position in the FIFA Women's Rankings.

In the current competition, Japan has been performing exceptionally well, finishing at the top of Group C. Their standout moment came in the final group stage match when they defeated Spain 4-0, showcasing their dominance. Moreover, they secured comfortable victories against Costa Rica and Zambia, displaying one of the most comprehensive group stage performances. Throughout the group stage, Japan scored 11 goals and conceded none, demonstrating their prowess.

Japan's form has been outstanding, and even strong opponents like Spain couldn't match their blistering performance. The team has a well-rounded attacking lineup, with six different goal scorers contributing during the group stage matches. Midfielder Hinata Miyazawa from Mynavi Sendai is currently the tournament's top scorer, having netted four goals. She played a crucial role in the 4-0 victory over Spain, scoring two goals. Miyazawa has formed a lethal striking partnership with Riko Ueki and will be fresh for the upcoming fixture after being substituted at halftime during the match against Spain.

Another standout player for Japan is forward Mina Tanaka from Kobe Leonessa, who has already scored two goals and provided three assists, making significant contributions to the team's success. Goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita has been outstanding, not conceding a single goal in the tournament. She is appearing in her second World Cup and has established herself as Japan's best goalkeeper. Jun Endo has also contributed one goal and two assists in Women's World Cup play, while Riko Ueki has scored two goals and provided one assist.

The good news for Japan is that there have been no reports of injuries or suspensions. As a result, head coach Futoshi Ikeda is likely to field the same lineup that thrashed Spain Women 4-0 in the final group stage match.

Why Norway Will Beat Japan

The Norwegian team is making its eighth appearance in the Women's World Cup, representing one of the most successful national teams in women's soccer history. They have an impressive track record, having secured victories in the FIFA Women's World Cup (1995), UEFA Women's Euro, and the Olympic Games.

However, despite their achievements, they still need to prove themselves as strong contenders for the title in the current tournament held in Australia and New Zealand. Their performance in the group stage might not have convinced everyone of their potential, as they were eliminated in the quarter-finals during the 2019 edition. Currently, Norway sits at the 12th position in the FIFA rankings.

In the group stage, Norway secured the second spot in Group A with four points, tying with New Zealand but advancing due to a better goal difference. They displayed their attacking prowess with a dominant 6-0 victory against the Philippines in the final group-stage match. However, they faced challenges earlier in the group, suffering a defeat against the Ferns and settling for a draw against Switzerland. Despite some difficulties, they showcased their ability to play a strong defensive style and managed to score against the Malditas.

Norway's potential was evident when they needed a big win over the Philippines to advance, and they delivered a stellar performance. Forward Sophie Roman Haug played a crucial role in the victory, scoring three goals. Midfielder Guro Reiten from Chelsea also made a significant impact, scoring a goal and providing an assist against the Filipinas. Meanwhile, Caroline Graham Hansen has played three matches and scored one goal for Norway, while Vilde Boe Risa has recorded one assist.

However, the Norwegian camp has faced some challenges, including injuries to star striker Ada Hegerberg and a rift with veteran forward Caroline Graham Hansen. These issues have left them with uncertainties going into the knockout round. Nonetheless, head coach Hege Riise is pleased with her team's performance and is likely to stick with the same starting line-up that played against the Philippines.

Final Japan-Norway Prediction & Pick

The Japanese team has been impressive on both ends of the pitch. Expect them to continue their remarkable run and punch their ticket to the next round.

Final Japan-Norway Prediction & Pick: Japan (-135), Over 2.5 goals (+125)