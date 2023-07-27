Norway are still winless after two games following their FIFA Women's World Cup Matchday 2 goalless draw against Switzerland on Tuesday. This follows the Norweigans' 1-0 opening-day loss to co-host nation New Zealand in Group A. The major concern for Norway, however, is the health of star striker Ada Hegerberg, who walked off the pitch against Switzerland less than a minute following the opening whistle.

It was a stunning turn of events for Norway, who were forced to battle Switzerland without their best player available. As it turns out, Hegenberg suffered an injury right before the match started:

“I felt discomfort when sprinting right after the anthems. We decided with the staff that no risk should be taken and no subs should be wasted in such an important game for us, and we all trusted Sophie, Karina, and the team to do the job, which they did. We move on,” Hegerberg wrote in her tweet.

I felt discomfort when sprinting right after the anthems. We decided with the staff that no risk should be taken and no subs should be wasted in such an important game for us, and we all trusted Sophie, Karina, and the team to do the job, which they did. We move on. 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/nMeC5psw0p — Ada S Hegerberg (@AdaStolsmo) July 25, 2023

After the game, the Ballon d'Or winner explained the team's decision to sub her out as early as they did in their FIFA Women's World Cup match. According to Hegerberg, the injury was significant enough for her to be forced to exit one of the most important matches of her international career:

“There was an acceleration just before kick-off that made me feel something. It made me not want to risk anything,” Hegerberg said, via Kameron Duncan of The Spun.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I wish I could have contributed, but I think the girls worked hard. We're missing the last piece that we need and deserved.”

With Norway set to face off against the Philippines on Sunday in their final game of the group stage, Hegerberg's status remains up in the air. Everything is still up for grabs in Group A and Norway can still qualify for the knockout stage even if they remain at the bottom of the table with one point after two games played. Needless to say, Hegerberg will do everything she can to be ready for what could be Norway's last game of the FIFA Women's World Cup.