The Nadeshiko take on La Roja in the World Cup! Catch up with the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup series with our Japan-Spain odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Japan is currently second in the group, posting a +7 goal difference with a guaranteed spot in the Round of 16. The Nadeshiko is hoping to hoist back the trophy it won last 2011.

Spain has been a dominant force in this World Cup, leading the group with a +8 goal differential. The Red Ones are hoping that their goal-scoring prowess continues against the Asian giants.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Japan-Spain Odds

Japan: +360

Spain: -125

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +125

Under 2.5 Goals: -175

How To Watch Japan vs. Spain

TV: FOX Network, Telemundo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Time: 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Japan Will Beat Spain

The Japanese national team boasts an impressive Women's World Cup history, having participated in the tournament for the eighth time. They achieved glory in 2011 by clinching the title, making them one of the four championship-winning teams. However, in the previous 2019 edition, Japan faced an early elimination in the Round of 16. Japan is also the 2022 champion of the EAFF E-1 Football Championship.

As of now, the Nadeshiko holds the second position in Group C, amassing six points from two matches. Recently, they secured a 2-0 victory against Costa Rica, ensuring their qualification for the Round of 16. With their spot in the next stage confirmed, the Japanese team is determined to secure a win in their upcoming match to claim the top spot in their group. Japan also cruised over Zambia to a 5-0 win in their group opener.

Japan heads into the next match with a sturdy defense, having yet to concede any goals. Their engaging style of football has been evident, and they are brimming with confidence. However, they understand the importance of securing a victory to finish atop the group, despite already securing a spot in the Round of 16. In their head-to-head record, Japan aims to achieve better balance, as they have only managed one draw in the historical confrontations between the two teams.

In the matches played so far, two standout players have been pivotal for Japan. Hinata Miyazawa, the midfielder from Mynavi Sendai, showcased her offensive prowess by scoring two goals in the opening match. Meanwhile, Mina Tanaka, the forward representing Kobe Leonessa, impressed everyone with one goal and three remarkable assists for her teammates during the tournament. Yui Hasegawa, Riko Ueki, Jun Endo, and Saki Kumagai are also looking to impress in this game.

Why Spain Will Beat Japan

Spain is making its third appearance in the Women's World Cup. The team debuted in 2015 and went as far as the Round of 16 in 2019. However, this time, the Spanish team is determined to achieve even greater success. The Spanish squad also got runner-up honors in the 2022 Arnold Clark Cup and 2023 Cup of Nations.

In this tournament, Spain has displayed a strong performance, securing the top spot in Group C with six points from two games. They particularly excelled in the previous match, where they achieved a convincing 5-0 victory against Zambia. Spain also made a 3-0 thrashing against Costa Rica in their group opener. This win guarantees their place in the knockout stage, and they now only require a draw to finish first in their group.

The Spanish team is in positive momentum, coming off a convincing win and keeping clean sheets in their last two games. They also have the advantage of needing just a draw to secure the top spot in the group and secure qualification to the Round of 16, providing extra motivation for the team.

In their most recent encounter, a friendly match in 2022, Spain defeated Japan with a score of 1-0. Looking at their overall record, Spain has emerged victorious in three out of four games against Japan.

Under Vilda's management, the Spanish side has been dominant for some time, and their efficiency right from the start of matches has been particularly evident in this World Cup edition. Two players have stood out as exceptional performers for Spain during the campaign. Jenifer Hermoso, who plays as a forward for Pachuca, showcased her skills with two goals and one assist in the tournament. Alba Redondo, another forward representing Levante, also shined in the last match against Zambia by scoring two crucial goals that led to Spain's victory. Moreover, the likes of Alexia Putellas, Esther González, Mariona Caldentey, and Aitana Bonmatí are also looking to add to their national goal tallies.

Final Japan-Spain Prediction & Pick

With both teams guaranteed to proceed to the next round, they will make a cautionary move here. The under-mark will be observed this time but Spain maintains its momentum and will edge Japan by a slight margin.

Final Japan-Spain Prediction & Pick: Spain (-125), Under 2.5 goals (-175)