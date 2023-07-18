The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday, with the first match between host nation New Zealand and Norway. It is time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with a New Zealand-Norway prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

New Zealand enters the Women's World Cup with an automatic bid for being a host nation. Still, they most likely would have qualified. Since Australia left the Oceania Football Confederation, they have been the top team in the OFC. While the OFC is not always guaranteed a spot, as the 26th-ranked team in the world, they most likely would have qualified. Still, their history at the World Cup has not been good. New Zealand first qualified back in 1991 but did not win a game. They qualified again in 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019. They have yet to win a game in World Cup play though. Currently, they have lost 12 times in World Cup play and had three draws. With that, they have never finished above fourth place in the group stage.

Norway enters as the favorite over Switzerland, New Zealand, and the Philippines in Group A. Norway enters the games ranked 12th in the world currently. They were dominant on their way to qualification for these games. In ten qualifying games dating back to 2021, they have won nine and had one draw. They did not lose a qualifying game in 2022 and outscored their opponents 13-1 in those games. Meanwhile, Norway has not been as good in recent international friendlies though. They had a draw in their last warm-up with Sweden, and in their five friendlies after their last qualifier had one win with two losses and two draws. Still, they have advanced to the knockout stage in all but one World Cup in which they have participated, including a World Cup victory in 1995, a runner-up finish in 1991, and two fourth-place finishes.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: New Zealand-Norway Odds

New Zealand: +950

Norway: -410

Draw: +480

Over 2.5 Goals: -168

Under 2.5 Goals: +130

How To Watch New Zealand vs. Norway

TV: FOX

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why New Zealand Will Beat Norway

New Zealand will be heavy underdogs in this game, but they will be playing in front of their home fans at Eden Park in Aukland, New Zealand. To win this game, New Zealand will have to play similarly to how they did against Iceland. First, they got plenty of shots off. New Zealand took 12 shots in that game, and while only one hit the target it created plenty of opportunities for corner kicks. New Zealand had a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks in the game.

Second, they had enough possession. While they lost the possession battle 45 percent to 55 percent, in games they have lost it was much closer to a 40-60 split. Third, they need to limit their fouls. They had just six in the game against Iceland without a card being shown. In recent losses, they have had double-digit fouls in all but one.

This all begins on the defensive side of the field for New Zealand and that starts with the combination of Meikayla Moore and Ali Riley. Moore made her international debut in 2013 and was a member of the 2015 World Cup team. She missed the 2019 competition due to an injury. She is a quality on-ball defender who is good at clearing the ball away from danger. Moore is also good at drawing fouls when she has the ball, drawing six in her last five international games. She normally limited fouls as well, although she did have three and a yellow card against Argentina. Ali Riley is an American-born player who is playing for New Zealand for the fourth time. Riley does not foul as much or draw as many fouls, but she is another solid part of their defense.

On offense, New Zealand will be looking for Hannah Wilkinson to be scoring. Since 2022 she has started 11 games in international friendlies for the squad. In that time she has two goals, and 19 shots, with six on target. She scored the only goal of the game against Iceland and can attack well. Meanwhile, Jacqui Hand and CJ Bott had two goals against Vietnam. Bott is a defender and not a primary goal scorer, but Hand will join Wilkinson as a forward and be looking to cash in at the World Cup.

Why Norway Will Beat New Zealand

For Norway, it has been about scoring a lot of goals as of late. In their last two matches, they have scored a combined five goals. This is a departure from the previous four, in which they scored a combined two goals, but against some stingy competition. In qualifying it was Ada Hegerberg and Sophie Roman Haug leading the way. Both scored three goals in their qualifying matches. Hegerberg is a quality goal scorer. She has made just one start for Lyon this year in the French D1 Feminine League, but still has scored four goals and has an assist. In the 2021-22 Champions League play, she started seven games and put in six goals. Hegerberg also had three goals in four games at the Women's World Cup in 2015.

Roman Haug has been a big-time shooter for Roma this year. In the 2022-23 Champions League play she took 15 shots in six games, three as a starter. Six of those shots hit the target, resulting in a goal. In international friendlies, she has also made three starts, with five shots, three on target, and two goals. Caroline Graham Hasen is another major player to be watching out for. She is great on the dribble, a quality passer, and very aggressive. For Barcelona this year she has played in 13 games with eight starts. That has resulted in her scoring 11 times with three assists.

On the defensive side of the field, it is Maren Mjelde that will be leading the way. She has played at some of the best teams in club competitions and will be one of the best defenders on the field. She can pop up and play midfield as well when needed to provide an extra defensive presence there. While she does not grab major starts, she can take over a game when needed. She scored twice in three games in Champions League play and added another goal for Norway in qualifying,

Final New Zealand-Norway Prediction & Pick

Norway has a lot more talent than New Zealand in this one. While New Zealand may be able to stave off some goals, most likely Norway will score enough to win. Norway also scored in bunches. In their last four games in which they have scored a goal, they have scored two or more in three of them. A solid prediction and pick for New Zealand and Norway in this game may be on both teams to score the line. Right now, a “no” for both teams to score is at -128, and it is worth the play. Another option is a parlay with Norway winning and the Under 3.5 which would be sitting at -104.

Final New Zealand-Norway Prediction & Pick: Norway (-410)