The Norwegians take on the Filipinos for their final game in Group A! Catch the Women's World Cup series with our Norway-Philippines odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

Norway is the highest-ranked nation in the group at 12, but they are currently struggling their way into the World Cup. Still winless in two games, the Grasshoppers need to get three points and secure a +3 goal difference to qualify for the next round.

The Philippines has been marked to be eliminated from this group, but the lowest-ranked nation in the group at 46 is making wonders. This is a must-win game for Filipinas if they wish to proceed to the next round.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Norway-Philippines Odds

Norway: -1000

Philippines: +2000

Draw: +800

Over 2.5 Goals: -200

Under 2.5 Goals: +150

How To Watch Norway vs. Philippines

TV: Fox Sports 1, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, FIFA+, YouTube, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Time: 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT

Why Norway Will Beat Philippines

Participating in the Women's World Cup for the eighth time, Norway has a rich history in the competition. They were crowned champions in 1995, being one of the four teams to win the title. In the 2019 tournament, they reached the quarter-finals but were eliminated at that stage.

However, Norway has performed disappointingly in the tournament, finding themselves at the bottom of the group standings with the lowest point. The team was expected to fare better, but now they must rely on Switzerland's results to aid their qualification chances if they manage to win their upcoming game.

Their tournament began with a 1-0 defeat against New Zealand, followed by a goalless draw with Switzerland in the second round. In the 0-0 draw with the Swiss, Norway displayed resilience and dominated the game, but they failed to convert their chances. Statistically, they had 51% possession and managed 5 shots on target, along with 7 corner kicks during the match.

Ahead of Sunday's game, Norway has a relatively healthy squad and might field the same starting XI that played the goalless draw against Switzerland in Group A. With only one point from both games, Norway needs a victory in their next match to keep their hopes of qualifying for the next round alive.

The team boasts standout players like Caroline Graham Hansen, who plays as a forward for Barcelona and has an impressive record of 44 goals in 98 matches for the national team. Another major star is Ada Hegerberg, who plays as a forward for Lyon and has scored 43 goals in 77 matches for the national team. However, both players were unavailable for the last game and remain doubtful for the upcoming match.

However, there seems to be a rocky situation for the Grasshoppers. The relationship between coach Hege Riise and star winger Hansen seems strained, with the player expressing frustration after being benched against Switzerland and only coming on for half an hour. Additionally, Hegerberg had to withdraw due to a groin injury, leaving Sophie Román Haug to fill in. The uncertainty surrounding the availability of both Graham Hansen and Hegerberg, coupled with the deployment of players out of position like Frida Maanum and Guro Reiten, may put Riise's position in jeopardy if Norway faces elimination in the upcoming match.

Why Philippines Will Beat Norway

The Philippines is making history in the Women's World Cup, making their first-ever appearance in the tournament. This milestone is significant for the country, considering they have never reached a final in competitions like the Asian Cup, making this journey even more remarkable.

The Philippines caused a major upset with a stunning victory over New Zealand in the previous round. Their tournament began with a 2-0 defeat against Switzerland. In their 1-0 win against New Zealand, the Philippines took the lead in the 24th minute with a goal from Sarina Bolden and held on to the lead until the final whistle. Despite having only 31% possession, one shot on target, and no corner kicks in that match, their solid defense and Bolden's goal ensured the surprising victory.

So far, the Philippines has performed admirably in the competition, securing 3rd place in Group A with three points from two games played. The Philippines has a chance to secure their spot in the knockout round with another win in the upcoming match.

Two players have been instrumental in the Philippine team. Sarina Bolden, who plays as a forward for Western Sydney Wanderers, displayed her talents with the decisive goal against New Zealand. Another standout is Quinley Quezada, a midfielder for Estrela Vermelha, who boasts an impressive record of 22 goals in 49 matches for the national team. Goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel was also instrumental in the win against the Ferns and will get another nod as the starting goalie.

The team has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their next match, though Sofia Harrison may have to be cautious to avoid a suspension with a yellow card against Norway this weekend. Coach Alen Stajcic may stick to an unchanged lineup, hoping to replicate another remarkable victory in the upcoming match.

Final Norway-Philippines Prediction & Pick

With some pressure boiling inside the Norwegian locker room, it will be a test on the pitch if the Europeans can persist on the pitch. However, the surging Filipinas are bound to pull another upset and push for a low-scoring win.

Final Norway-Philippines Prediction & Pick: Philippines (+2000), Under 2.5 goals (+150)