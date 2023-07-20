The Copper Queens take on the Nadeshiko at the Waikato Stadium! Catch up with the Women's World Cup series with our Zambia-Japan odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Zambia will showcase to the world the football prowess of Africa. In their inaugural World Cup debut game, the Zambians will try to take over the Japanese and pull an upset win.

Japan has cemented itself as the most successful women's national team from the Asian Football Confederation. The Nadeshiko will try to make a run and hoist their second World Cup in the 2023 edition.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Zambia-Japan Odds

Zambia: +850

Japan: -440

Draw: +550

Over 2.5 Goals: -360

Under 2.5 Goals: +230

How To Watch Zambia vs. Japan

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO

Stream: fuboTV, FIFA+, Peacock Premium, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino

Time: 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Zambia Will Beat Japan

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It would be a monumental surprise if Zambia manages to secure any points from their opening match at the World Cup, given the expectations of a heavy defeat at Waikato Stadium. Still, the 77th-best team in the latest FIFA rankings is putting Africa in the spotlight. The Copper Queens are the first landlocked nation in Africa to qualify for a senior World Cup of either men's or women's, having its maiden debut this year.

Zambia's recent results have been a mixed bag. They suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to Ireland, followed by an exciting 3-3 draw against Switzerland. However, they ended on a high note with a glorious 3-2 victory over Germany in their latest match. In their last 10 international games across all tournaments, Zambia managed four wins, and one draw, and suffered five defeats. During these 10 matches, Zambia scored a total of 16 goals, averaging 1.6 goals per game. On the defensive side, they conceded an average of 2.0 goals per game, totaling 20 goals, and managed to keep three clean sheets.

Zambia's preparation for the tournament has been impressive, especially during the friendlies. Zambia has been the third-placers in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations and placed third as well in the 2021 COSAFA Women's Championship. The Copper Queens even participated in the 2023 Turkish Women's Cup, where they placed third in Group A, behind Slovenia and South Africa.

The team's captain and main goal scorer is Barbra Banda, who has been leading the charge for Zambia. With their impressive performances in the lead-up to the tournament, Zambian fans may dare to hope for a spot in the next stage, although they acknowledge the tough challenge ahead.

As of now, there are no reported injuries affecting the team. Aside from Banda's influential role in leading Zambia's efforts on the field, coach Bruce Mwape will also look for more production from his players. Grace Chanda, Racheal Kundananji, and Racheal Nachula provide goal-scoring in the forward spots. Ireen Lungu, Avell Chitundu, and Xiomara Mapepa will also put in some midfield toughness.

Why Japan Will Beat Zambia

Japan is expected to secure their first victory in the World Cup right from the start. They are eager to demonstrate their strength to future opponents. Japan is currently the 11th-best women's football team, solidifying itself as the best nation in Asia.

Japan's performance has been decent, with two wins out of three matches. They began with a 2-1 victory against Portugal and rebounded from a 1-0 loss to Denmark by thrashing Panama 5-0 in the MS&AD Cup. In the match against Las Canaleras, Yui Hasegawa scored two goals; Risa Shimizu, Aoba Fujino, and Moeka Minami also found the net during the match.

Over their last 10 international games across all tournaments, Japan claimed five wins and experienced five defeats. In those stretches of games, Japan scored a total of 14 goals, averaging 1.4 goals per game. Defensively, they conceded an average of 0.9 goals per game, totaling nine goals, and kept four clean sheets.

As the 2011 champions, Japan has qualified for every single edition of the World Cup, making them the first and only Asian team to achieve this feat. This year, Japan placed second in the SheBelieves Cup. They were crowned champions in the EAFF E-1 Football Championship in 2022. In the 2015 World Cup, Nadeshiko got runner-up honors.

After reaching the finals in 2011 and 2015, facing the USA both times and winning the first to become world champions surprisingly, Japan's performance was limited to the Round of 16 in the last World Cup. However, they are ready to compete again and have high hopes of reaching the latter stages of the tournament once more.

As of now, there are no reported injuries affecting the team, and Mina Tanaka serves as the top goal scorer and the oldest forward in the squad. Riko Ueki, Yui Hasegawa, Hinata Miyazawa, and Jun Endo will also provide goal-scoring prowess for the Japanese squad. Captain Saki Kumagai will take the captain's armband and make a tough defensive line along with Kiko Seike, Risa Shimizu, and Shiori Miyake.

Final Zambia-Japan Prediction & Pick

Zambia did manage to pull some upset victories as of late, but it will be hard to pull another one in this intense match. Lots of goals are anticipated, but Japan takes the cake in high-scoring style.

Final Zambia-Japan Prediction & Pick: Japan (-440), Over 2.5 goals (-360)