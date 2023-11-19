There will be many teams with Super Bowl aspirations inquiring about Raiders WR Davante Adams next year, and the Jets will be one of them

Prior to the October 31st NFL Trade Deadline, the New York Jets were aggressive in their pursuit of Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams, but ultimately all of their offers were shut down. But just because the Jets swung and missed on Adams once, it doesn't mean they won't continue to explore avenues of trading for the three-time All-Pro in the offseason to pair him with his friend and former quarterback in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers.

“That will happen,” one source told ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Now whether or not Adams will be receptive to a trade in the offseason, or whether the Raiders will be open to moving him, remains to be seen. In all likelihood, it will be dependent on how the remainder of the season goes in Las Vegas. At the time of this writing, the Raiders are 5-5 and surging in the aftermath of the firing of Josh McDaniels, and Adams seems to be loving life in Las Vegas. But momentum can be fickle in the NFL, and by season's end the Raiders could be 7-10 and Adams could be itching for a change of scenery.

From my point of view, the move seems to make sense for both franchises. The Raiders are in a period of transition, operating without a franchise quarterback, and once again, being led by a head coach with an interim tag. The Jets, who acquired Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, have moved all of their chips to the center of the table and gone all-in in their pursuit of their first Super Bowl title since 1969. Why wouldn't New York be interested in bringing in one of the most productive receivers of the last decade, who happens to have fantastic on-field chemistry with Rodgers? And why wouldn't the Raiders be interested in moving on from a soon-to-be 31-year-old receiver who is making nearly $30 million per year in order to better their future?

This Raiders story has been fun (I'm talking specifically about the part of the story where Antonio Pierce has been coaching… the Josh McDaniels part wasn't so much fun), but my gut tells me that Davante Adams probably isn't in Las Vegas next year. Whether that means he'll be in New York remains to be seen, but Adams has been vocal about wanting to win, and there will surely be contenders lining up to make their offers for Adams once the season ends.