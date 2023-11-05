Just how hard did the New York Jets push for a Davante Adams trade with the Las Vegas Raiders?

The New York Jets made a last-ditch effort to trade for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Davante Adams ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, but the Raiders had zero interest in parting with the star wide receiver. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports “the Jets had debated, discussed and planned” for such a bombshell trade move during the summer and then tried to make it happen ahead of the deadline with Adams clearly frustrated with the Raiders' struggles. However, it didn't happen, with Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler getting the boot out of Las Vegas afterward.

Jets' trade deadline efforts

Jets general manager Joe Douglas made it clear that he was aggressive on the phone this week. New York is hoping to have former league MVP Aaron Rodgers back in the lineup later this season, so they're continuing to stay aggressive to stack the best roster around him. In addition to Adams, the Jets reportedly made a play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans.

Unfortunately, New York didn't make any moves at the deadline, which Douglas accredits to other teams.

“We made a lot of calls on a lot of different positions,” Douglas said. “But it takes two to tango. We made a lot of calls, but we didn't get a lot of deals done,” per Schefter.

The Jets are the No. 3 team in the AFC East, two games behind Miami Dolphins. They have an extremely appealing schedule moving forward with games against the Raiders, Houston Texans, and Commanders on the horizon. A player like Adams could've been a massive boost to a streaky Jets offense and would have been phenomenal if he was able to play with Rodgers, his former teammate in Green Bay.

At the end of the deadline, Davante Adams kept his talents in Las Vegas with a new quarterback and coaching staff, while the Jets entered the second half of the season holding on for dear life, or what others call Aaron Rodgers.