In the lead-up to his firing, Josh McDaniels was overwhelmed by a contentious meeting with his Las Vegas Raiders players

The old saying goes, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” but that apparently does not apply to the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only is Josh McDaniels not “staying” the Raiders head coach, but now the details of a contentious team meeting prior to McDaniels' firing are trickling out, proving that not everything that happens in Vegas indeed stays in Vegas.

Four days prior to the Raiders loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, Josh McDaniels' final game as the Raiders head coach, the team held “an intense but cathartic meeting” with McDaniels where all grievances would be aired, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. However, from the sounds of it, there was nothing cathartic about this meeting for McDaniels.

Ian Rapoport states that Raiders players “ripped into” McDaniels in the meeting, criticizing him for numerous shortcomings as a coach, such as his tendency to overcorrect, holding long meetings, and blaming players for issues with play-calling. It was an onslaught that McDaniels clearly was not ready for, as he was described as “a shell of himself” by a source who saw the way McDaniels carried himself in practice that day after the meeting.

The Raiders now turn to Antonio Pierce to take over in the interim as head coach in the wake of McDaniels' firing. Aidan O'Connell will step in at quarterback for Jimmy Garoppolo, and with half the season remaining, the Raiders can go one of two ways: given the fact that they are only 3-5 and not mathematically out of the Playoff picture by any means, Antonio Pierce can opt to step on the gas pedal and try to regroup and make a push for a postseason berth. Given how tired Raiders players were of playing for McDaniels, maybe a turnaround is in the cards. Or things can swing the other way, and the Raiders can start to position themselves for a prime pick in what looks to be a very top-heavy 2024 NFL Draft.

As for Josh McDaniels, this was his second opportunity at a head coaching job in the NFL, and each time he hasn't made it out of his second season. He just may not be cut out for this. But the good news for McDaniels: even if this meeting with Raiders players “broke” him, his bank account is certainly not broken. The Raiders still owe him $40 million.

Money may not be able to buy happiness, but in Josh McDaniels' case, it can probably at least blunt the sadness or disappointment he's feeling.