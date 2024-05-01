Kourtney Kardashian wants to go from K.K to K.B. The eldest Kardashian sister requested that Kylie Jenner switch her customized jeans from her Khy by Kylie Jenner fashion line to honor her husband Travis Barker.
“@khy these are cute but,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story Monday (April 29) per E! News. “Do you think I can get a KB instead?”
According to the outlet, Kourtney posted two photos to her Instagram Story. One of them was her standing in front of the mirror with the jeans on and the other was zoomed in on her K.K. initials that were etched into the jeans. The Lemme founder added a heart around the initials proving she wasn't trying to be shady for the request.
Latest Update On Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Marriage
Kourtney and Travis got married in May 2022 in Italy and have since welcomed their baby boy Rocky Thirteen in November 2023. The couple is also parents to Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, who Kardashian shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis is the father to his son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer also is the step father to Atiana De La Hoya who Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.
According to a report by the Daily Mail back in January, the couple is looking into getting a surrogate so that they can have another child. The reasoning behind the couple who tied the knot in 2022 is looking into surrogacy is due to Kardashian's “difficult” pregnancy where she had to undergo fetal surgery.
“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney began her caption on the black-and-white photo of her and Travis holding hands while she lay in a hospital bed with a bandaid around her stomach.
“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.
“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”
She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”
Prior to getting pregnant naturally, the couple opened up about their IVF treatments on The Kardashians. They told the cameras that they no longer were going to go forward with the treatments.
“We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Kourtney said in a confessional on ‘The Kardashians' in May 2022. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen.”
A rep however did not confirm that they are looking to have another baby at this time.