Memes exploded on X after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named India's squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US. As expected the national selectors picked Rohit Sharma as the captain of the side for the prestigious ICC event while the out-of-form Hardik Pandya was selected as his deputy.
Don't worry guys. Hardik ko back spasm de denge. Rinku ko 3 down. Aur cheeku daalega 2 overs. Everything is planned.
-Dr. Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/0YoCYRPefA
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 30, 2024
KL Rahul shreyas Iyer #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/f6cctE4qtj
— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) April 30, 2024
Scene after World Cup team announcement. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/7CWiqZe73O
— Yolo247 (@Yolo247Official) April 30, 2024
Indian team announced for #T20WorldCup24 pic.twitter.com/VTn86IC1vp
— Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@smileagainraja) April 30, 2024
Rohit Sharma to Suniel Shetty pic.twitter.com/QwdVpHXIES
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 30, 2024
Ahead of the tournament, there was much speculation that Hardik Pandya could lose his place in the 15-member squad for the marquee competition due to his struggles with form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) but the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee showed faith in his abilities.
Perhaps the one reason that may have clicked in Hardik Pandya's favor is the TINA factor. There is no alternative (TINA) to the kind of ability that Hardik Pandya possesses – after all, he's the lone genuine fast-bowling all-rounder in the team.
Among the notable omissions was explosive Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh, whose exclusion took many by surprise. Rinku Singh bats in the middle order and has done a fabulous job in finishing games for both his IPL franchise and the Indian Cricket Team in the limited opportunities he has had with the national team.
Veteran Karnataka batter KL Rahul was also dropped despite having a fine IPL. However, one could argue that he's got fair chances at the top level and it was time Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson was allowed to test his prowess in a tournament like the T20 World Cup. Alongside Rishabh Pant, who has been included in the Rohit Sharma-led squad as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, Sanju Samson has been rewarded for his rich vein of form in the IPL.
In addition to that, Sanju Samson's teammate at the Rajasthan Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal made a Team India return after spending several months on the sidelines after losing favor with the national selectors.
Moreover, Ajit Agarkar and Co. ended months of speculation over talismanic batter Virat Kohli's spot in Team India for the T20 World Cup with the Delhi-born cricketer expected to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma in the biannual competition.
Also, the in-form Shivam Dube, who has been making waves in the IPL because of his blistering batting performances was selected in the side for a middle-order role.
Among the spinners, left-armer Axar Patel was favored over leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi while an under-performing Mohammed Siraj was named to partner Jasprit Bumrah in the fast bowling department.
Dissecting Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar backed them to end their ICC trophy drought in the Caribbean before emphasizing that the Rohit Sharma-led team was a perfect blend of youth and experience.
“They are title contenders, without a question. At the international level, sometimes you need a bit of luck and if this Indian team has just that little bit of luck, then I'm very confident that after 2007 (triumph), the T20 World Cup will come back to India,” Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.
“They'll go with good rhythm (following the IPL); the bowlers would have bowled a fair bit of overs, the batters will have enough time out in the middle, some of them would have scored 80s, 90s 100s. So, clearly, this team will go with that little break… a week break (between the conclusion of IPL and start of the World Cup). With that little break, they will be a little bit refreshed, but at the same time not rusty,” he added.
“I don't know the reason but this Indian team looks a very good team, no question about it. Its got plenty of experience, they've got some real big hitters, they've got variety in bowling as well,” the former India captain opined.
“Well, there is Hardik Pandya to bowl as well as the fourth seam bowler, so maybe that's the reason they've (selectors) gone with four spin bowlers. The pitches in the West Indies… there'll be a little more help for the spinners than for the quick bowlers. As we have seen in the IPL, the slower the deliveries, the harder it is for the batters to hit and that's perhaps the reason why they have gone with extra spinner,” Sunil Gavaskar commented.
“That is the blessing that India has, they've got so many players. In fact, if you can make a second team, that team will also be capable of lifting this Cup with a bit of luck. So, sometimes that happens, sometimes you have to leave a good player out, that's what seems to have happened with Gill. Again, his form in the last few games has been patchy. He started the IPL very well but the last few matches have been patchy which has cost GT victories. Gill scores, GT have been winning. He has not been scoring, they have not been winning,” he stated on Shubman Gill's exclusion from the squad.
“There has been changes in attitude, changes in approach, which we saw in the 50-over World Cup (last year in India), and that augurs well for this (T20) World Cup as well,” Sunil Gavaskar concluded.
India's Squad For the T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashashvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj