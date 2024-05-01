When a person thinks about the Philadelphia Eagles, only two plays come to mind. One is their Super Bowl-winning Philly Special that darted Nick Foles into football immortality. The other is the Tush Push which is often well-executed by Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts. A lot of individuals have dubbed the latter as the most unstoppable set in football. However, a lot of fans just do not think it's fair. Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons posits that it's not even an entertaining move during his appearance on Cold As Balls with Kevin Hart, via LOL Network.
“So you could just push your quarterback in the end zone?… Nobody wants to watch it. I'm just saying. Why we're not on TV? We're the stars, we're the show,” the Cowboys linebacker declared.
The Tush Push is basically a fourth or third-down play that is employed when the Eagles are either on the goal line or are inches away from notching a first down. Nick Srianni calls on Jason Kelce to get as low as possible. This is such that Jalen Hurts could slide over him and get them the necessary yardage in that play. The Eagles do it by pushing the quarterback's behind so that he overpowers the defensive linemen.
Cowboys' defensive menace blasts the Eagles
Micah Parsons is not the only person who thought that this would hurt the game. The NFL has been closely observing how the Eagles have been using it. Eventually, they decided to let it stay. But, that does not take away from how insanely unstoppable the play set is. Even renowned scientist Neil Degrasse-Tyson was impressed with the physics at work in this play call.
“The Eagles get, like, a quarter-second head start in momentum transfer, OK. So the Eagles are already in motion. They are using Earth as a launch point for their movement. In fact, if you run the math on this, every time the Eagles run this play, it slightly changes the rotation of the Earth. If you're not connected to the Earth, you've got nothing to press against,” he said.
The Cowboys along with other squads have done a lot to try and stop the Tush Push. But, their efforts are to no avail because this play has worked 90% of the time last season. It even netted Jalen Hurts 15 rushing touchdowns which tied him for the most in the league alongside Josh Allen.
Micah Parsons and the Cowboys along with the rest of the league despise this move. Other teams may have tried to replicate it but the success rate for the Eagles is just different. Jason Kelce plays a huge part in why it has been such a good set to run for the Eagles. His low center of gravity along with his bulky frame gets him closer to the ground. So, even he thinks that the Tush Push isn't worth removing from the game.
“I don't have the energy to care about whether it gets banned or not. We're going to run it right now because we're good at it and it's effective. And whatever they do next season, we'll figure out a way to do something at a high level and make it effective,” he said earlier said.
Who's side are you on, the Eagles or the Cowboys' defensive specialist?