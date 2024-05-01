Just because the Los Angeles Lakers are already out of the running for the NBA title in the 2023-24 season, it doesn't mean they will just fade away from the mainstream. That's just not the case for Los Angeles, which could have a big summer ahead of them. At the center of it is no other than superstar and future Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James, whose future in La La Land is in question following the gentleman's sweep in the first round at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (again).
After the Lakers' 108-106 Game 5 loss to the defending champions Monday night, James did not provide much when asked about his outlook for his 22nd year in the league. On Tuesday, James posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) to set the record straight about where he currently stands with regards to his future.
“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then 🤫. Love 👑”
What's next for LeBron James after 2023-24 NBA season with the Lakers?
Speculations about James' future should only continue to swirl, as the world awaits his decision on Year 22. Even though he's about to turn 40 in December, James undeniably remains one of the best players in the league. He just proved that again with an exceptional performance from start to finish of the Nuggets series.
Through five games against the defending champs, the four-time league Most Valuable Player averaged 27.8 points, 8.8 assists, and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and connecting on 38.5 percent of his attempts from behind the arc. In what could be his final game in Lakers threads on Monday, James put up a memorable performance, albeit in a loss, as he dropped 30 points to go along with 11 assists and nine rebounds across 44 minutes of action on the floor.
James has a player option for the 2024-25 NBA season that is worth $51.41 million with the Lakers. He doesn't have to decide on it right away, as the deadline for that is on the 29th of June. If he doesn't pick that up, he will be a free agent, which would fuel further speculations about where he would play next — unless he shocks the world and decides to retire.
Then again, retirement is an unlikely decision for James, considering that he is still playing at a level that no one before him had ever reached the same age and year of tenure in the NBA. During the 2023-24 NBA season, James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists through 71 games while making 54 percent of his field goal attempts and 41 percent of his tries from the 3-point area.
There is also the Bronny James factor, which could ultimately decide where LeBron James will play next season. He wants to play with his son in the NBA but the younger James isn't exactly a lock to be drafted this year after posting minimal numbers with the USC Trojans in his freshman year.
In any case, it's a long offseason for James and the Lakers.