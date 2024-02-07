Keanu Reeves wrote a touching letter to his late John Wick co-star Lance Reddick.

A heartwarming letter

Speaking to People at the Saturn Awards, Reeves revealed a letter he sent to Reddick. The two shared a strong bond on and off camera.

“He had such a passion and a fire for creativity, and for his craft, and for art. I had the chance to work with him on four films over the course of eight years, and over that time, we got to know each other better,” Reeves said. “But also, he had such a grace, and he was funny. I mean, humor-wise. I don't know. I think favorite memory… it's the scenes that I had with him and the relationship that he and John Wick had, Charon.”

He then added that he wrote him a letter one time. It said, “People love John Wick because Charon loves John Wick.” Reeves then discussed that the characters shared an “affection” for each other.

Lance Reddick was known for his role in The Wire. He also starred in Bosch, White House Down, Resident Evil, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Reddick passed away on March 17, 2023, just a week before the fourth John Wick movie came out.

Keanu Reeves revitalized his career with the John Wick franchise beginning in 2014. He has led all four installments in the Chad Stahelski-directed franchise. The latest installment was the biggest success in the franchise. It grossed over $440 million worldwide, the biggest haul in the entire franchise.