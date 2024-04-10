Ana de Armas steps into the spotlight with a vengeance in “Ballerina,” the latest addition to the adrenaline-fueled “John Wick” universe, per Variety. The upcoming spinoff promises to deliver a high-octane blend of ballet and bullets, as revealed in the first look that set CinemaCon abuzz.
First look at Ana de Armas in the #JohnWick spin-off ‘BALLERINA' was shown during the Lionsgate panel at #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/GNArzm84Rg
— Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) April 10, 2024
A New Assassin Rises
In the gritty neon-lit underworld of “John Wick,” a new assassin emerges. Ana de Armas plays a ballerina with a vendetta, seeking retribution for her family’s murder. The character’s introduction to the franchise comes with a poignant inquiry to the legendary hitman John Wick, portrayed by Keanu Reeves: “How do I start doing what you do?” To which Wick responds with characteristic dry wit, “Looks like you already have.”
The trailer, unveiled to theater owners and executives, showcases de Armas’ character unleashing a maelstrom of violence against her foes. She dispatches assailants with ease, employs a flamethrower to incinerate obstacles, and exhibits acrobatic prowess that rivals her balletic grace. Also, the sequence echoes de Armas’ memorable action scenes in “No Time to Die,” but with an intensity and body count that far surpasses her previous work.
Between Parabellum and Retribution
“Ballerina” weaves its narrative between the events of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Particularly, the film’s timeline placement is crucial, as it hints at the use of Anjelica Huston’s scenes from “Parabellum” and a subplot involving Russian assassins, potentially tying back to John Wick’s enigmatic past.
Indeed, the spinoff also marks a reunion with familiar faces from the “Wick” series, including Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Anjelica Huston. The late Lance Reddick, who filmed his scenes prior to his passing in 2023, returns to the fold, adding depth to the expanding lore.
Directed by Len Wiseman, “Ballerina” follows the titular character’s journey from the stage to the firing range. The film’s simple yet compelling revenge plot echoes the core of the “John Wick” series, promising a straightforward narrative punctuated by elaborate action sequences.
Furthermore, Lionsgate’s announcement at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, included a release date for “Ballerina”: June 6, 2025. The film’s development saw a nearly two-year delay, attributed to the creators’ ambition to craft significant set pieces that elevate the action to new heights.
In conclusion, as “Ballerina” prepares to leap into theaters, fans can anticipate a film that honors the legacy of “John Wick” while carving its own path of vengeance and visual spectacle. With Ana de Armas at the helm, “Ballerina” stands poised to become a stylized and explosive chapter in the beloved franchise.