Kim Kardashian is making a heartfelt plea to President Joe Biden, urging him to take action to prevent another Armenian Genocide and cut ties with Azerbaijan, TMZ reports. In an opinion piece published in Rolling Stone, Kardashian, along with physician and producer Eric Esrailian, passionately addressed their concerns.

Both Kardashian and Esrailian are descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors and are deeply committed to preventing further atrocities. They express their desire not to witness the recognition or commemoration of another genocide in the future.

The central issue highlighted in their plea is Azerbaijan's blockade, which has severed the lifeline connecting the indigenous Christian Armenians of Artsakh with the rest of the world since December. This blockade has resulted in the use of starvation as a weapon against the Armenian population in the region. Kardashian and Esrailian argue that the war in Ukraine has forced some countries to rely on Azerbaijan for oil, inadvertently contributing to this dire situation.

Furthermore, they criticize the coordinated social media campaigns aimed at downplaying the blockade, emphasizing the urgent need for action. Kardashian and Esrailian call upon President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other officials to take a swift and resolute stand.

Their proposed measures include economic sanctions, cutting off foreign aid to Azerbaijan, boycotting international events held in the country (such as concerts and sporting events), and pursuing international legal proceedings. They stress that time is of the essence, and the international community must act urgently.

Kim Kardashian emphasizes that the time for mere “thoughts, prayers, or concern” has passed, citing the ongoing conflict overseas, the 2020 attacks on Armenians in Artsakh, and a ceasefire agreement that was not upheld. She firmly asserts that the silence of governments worldwide has only exacerbated the situation, making it imperative to cut off foreign aid to Azerbaijan and boycott international events held in the country.