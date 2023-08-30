Kim Kardashian is reportedly feeling a mix of embarrassment and worry due to the recent antics of her ex-husband Kanye West. Just this week, pictures of the Grammy winner with new wife surfaced. Both are in a compromising situation during a boat trip in Venice's famous canals.

A close source reveals Kim expressed concern over Kanye West's behaviors recently. The latest boat trip also worried the reality star because of how she would explain it to their children. The two were married for six years and share four children. Both are navigating co-parenting despite their divorce.

Now, the reason why it'd be hard to explain to children is because West exposed his rear to tourists on neighboring boats. This is while his current wife, Bianca Censori kneeled in front of him doing “NSFW' things.

However, there's more to the recent news concerning Kanye West. Pictures of the singer strolling barefoot through the streets with a bottle in hand also garnered attention.

“She's embarrassed and worried for him – he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right,” an insider shared.

What makes the situation worse is that Censori, too, has been unconventional in her attire. The situation has made it difficult for Kardashian to move on, as each new incident involving West and Censori pulls her back into the public eye.

The insider added, “It's like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage.”