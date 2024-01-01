Santa Claus dressed up as Malik Monk for New Year's Eve.

Christmas may be over, but Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk is still in the mood for the season of giving. After the Kings' 123-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on New Year's Eve, Monk made sure to give one of his fans a lasting memory to end 2023 by giving the young kid his game-worn shoes.

Malik Monk brought this young fan to tears after gifting him his shoes 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/uUChHbKUQy — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 1, 2024

What an incredible way to end the year, not just for the young Kings fan, but for Malik Monk as well. At the end of the day, kids look up to these larger-than-life stars. When players like Monk do what seem like simple gestures, fans will otherwise forever remember those for the rest of their lives.

Monk was the star of the night both off and on the court for the Kings on New Year's Eve. His 27 points off the bench led the Kings to the dominant road victory over the Grizzlies, which moved Sacramento to a 19-12, tied for fourth in the Western Conference. Monk shot 10-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and added four rebounds and five assists all in just 21 minutes of work.

Domantas Sabonis also had a productive evening as he stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 21 rebounds, and 12 assists. De'Aaron Fox finished with 24 points with four boards and four dimes.

Monk has become a steady force for the Kings in his second season in Sacramento. He has become a vital piece of their second unit and is emerging as one of the frontrunners for Sixth Man of the Year. On the season, Monk is averaging career-bests in points (14.5) and assists (5.2).