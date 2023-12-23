After a devastating dunk against the Phoenix Suns, Kings head coach Mike Brown wants Malik Monk to be invited to the Dunk Contest.

We might have ourselves the Dunk of the Year, ladies and gentlemen! Malik Monk might be more known for his shooting, but the Sacramento Kings guard reminded us of his freaking hops on Friday night. Against the Phoenix Suns, Monk rose up for a vicious poster dunk over Drew Eubanks. It was a ferocious dunk that brought shades of Monk's time in Duke.

With All-Star festivities coming in the near future, Kings head coach Mike Brown is starting to advocate for his players. For Malik Monk, that came in the form of an endorsement to join the Dunk Contest. Brenden Nunes shared Brown's comments on X.

“Mike Brown on Malik Monk: “He's a freak of an athlete… he can fly. He should be in the dunk contest.””

All-Star events such as the Slam Dunk contest and the Three-Point Shootout are invitational events. There's already at least one invited player to this year's Dunk Contest: reigning champion Mac McClung. Monk would be an interesting addition to that lineup as well, given the Kings star's athleticism.

Monk continues to be one of the Kings' best weapons on offense. After a down year in terms of shooting from the outside (35%, which is still pretty good by the way), Monk is back to being a flamethrower. He's shooting at a 41.2% clip from deep en route to 14 points per contest. That shooting, along with his elite athleticism, makes him the perfect partner to De'Aaron Fox in the backcourt.

Given his shooting abilities, there's a legitimate chance that Monk is selected for both the Three-Point Shootout and the Dunk Contest. Time will tell if this monster dunk on Eubanks has earned the Kings star an invite to the All-Star weekend.