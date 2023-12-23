New Dunk of the Year entry?!

Malik Monk has his eyes set on one award and that is the Dunk of the Year award. The Sacramento Kings' high-flyer made a statement after putting Kris Dunn on a poster. All of that happened in the first game of the season. He has been catching bodies ever since and the latest victim happens to be Drew Eubanks. The Phoenix Suns center was at the wrong place at the wrong time when he tried to contest the guard with a huge vertical.

Drew Eubanks made the big mistake of jumping when he saw Malik Monk rise up in the air. The Kings' master of the vertical was flying all the way to the rim for a perfect dunk, via ClutchPoints. This may be in contention for the award next to the Kris Dunn poster.

These were two of his three points scored before the middle of the third quarter. Other Kings players were stepping up and creating plays of their own. De'Aaron Fox is leading the scoring barrage by notching 19 points as of the moment. He was also showing his playmaking chops after dropping five dimes throughout his 21 minutes of playing time.

As of writing, Domantas Sabonis is likely going to put up a monster triple-double for the Kings. He currently has 18 points along with nine assists to help their offensive charge. Nine rebounds were also secured before the halfway mark of the third quarter. It is looking like a Kings' demolition job. But, with opponents like Suns' Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, no lead seems safe. Even a 26-point deficit can be cut down with enough time.