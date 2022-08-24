Donovan Mitchell’s Ex-Coach Teases Knicks Fans With Major Admission

The New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz have reportedly been in talks about a potential trade that would end up with Donovan Mitchell landing in the Big Apple. While the negotiation appears to have run into a stumbling block, particularly concerning about the first-round picks the Jazz are asking in return for Mitchell, a key figure in Mitchell’s basketball career has spoken highly of why the Jazz guard will love being in New York.

Via Adam Zagoria of the Newark Star Ledger (h/t: Larry Brown Sports):

“Donovan’s dad works for the [New York] Mets, his mom obviously works at Greenwich Country Day [School, near the New York border],” said Pitino, per Adam Zagoria of NJ.com. “Donovan loves the Knicks, Donovan loves being around his mom, his sister, his dad.

“Donovan works out for [trainer] Chris Brickley who also played for me in New York City,” added Pitino, who himself was head coach of the Knicks from 1987 to 1989. “Donovan would treasure, he would love to be a New York Knick.

Rick Pitino knows Donovan Mitchell beyond just the professional level, as he coached Mitchell in college at Louisville. It was at that time when Mitchell turned heads as a potential first-round NBA talent, which he did eventually become when he got selected 13th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Knicks have every reason to want Donovan Mitchell. Pairing him up with newly acquired Jalen Brunson would give New York a terrifying backcourt tandem the franchise hasn’t had for some time. Then again, who would budge first in this Knicks-Jazz negotiation?