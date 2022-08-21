RUMOR: Knicks’ biggest concern on Donovan Mitchell trade talks, revealed

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz haver reportedly re-engaged on trade talks centered around Donovan Mitchell, but the ‘Bockers are still hesitant on what they want to offer for the explosive guard.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks’ biggest concern is they would be “giving away too many future assets” that “could leave them stuck in an area far below championship contender.” Simply put, New York doesn’t want to sacrifice their whole future for a player that has yet to prove he can win at the highest level.

While the Knicks believe Mitchell can elevate them to playoff contender status, they simply cannot go all-in and take that massive of a gamble that could lead to years of mediocrity. What they want is to build sustainable success, and that won’t happen if they give all their future assets.

For those not in the know, the Jazz reportedly asked for multiple young talents (Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride and Obi Toppin) from the Knicks on top of six future first-round picks in exchange for Donovan Mitchell, and so the team understandably said no.

The Knicks really want Mitchell, believing that adding him to the backcourt alongside Jalen Brunson could propel them to a 50-win team or better. But as things currently stand, they would need to choose between their present or the future in trading for the Jazz superstar. Unfortunately, there’s no middle ground.