Momager of the Kardashian-Jenners, Kris Jenner, congratulated the new couple for their pregnancy. Kourtney Kardashian announced she was pregnant with her little sign to Travis Barker, and everyone exploded. After Kourtney waved her sign announcing the new baby, Kris shared her excitement. The other Kardashians also expressed their excitement, per People.

“Congratulations you two!!!!!!! I love you so much!!!! @kourtneykardash @travisbarker,” Kris Jenner wrote on her Instagram Stories over photos of Kourtney's pregnancy belly.

“Congrats!! We’re having a Kravis baby!” Kim Kardashian wrote in an Instagram Story post on Saturday.

Khloe wrote: “Congratulations, my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I love you and baby soooooo much.”

Kourtney Kardashian announced that she was pregnant with at Travis Barker's concert in classic audience fashion. During a Blink-182 concert on Friday (June 16) in Los Angeles, Kourtney cheered her husband on before holding up a handwritten sign. From the front row at the BMO Stadium, a sign in large black letters wrote: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

Someone announced: “Someone's having a baby!” And Barker then left the stage to embrace Kourtney. This news was a long time coming for the couple.

The two have been open about their pregrancy struggles and spoke about ending IVF treatment. “We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Kourtney said in a confessional on The Kardashians in May. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen.”