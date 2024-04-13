Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton's cause of death has been revealed. Last month, Houghton died suddenly, and according to TMZ, the younger sister of the business mogul's death certificate has been completed. According to the publication's report, Houghton died of cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia, with her type 2 diabetes listed as being an underlying ailment.
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian & More Pay Tribute To Karen Houghton
Jenner took the opportunity to go to Instagram to pay tribute to Houghton.
“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” the business mogul wrote of her late sister with photos throughout the years together. “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out.”
“She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny,” she added. “She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”
Kim Kardashian also paid tribute to her aunt by posting throwback photos of the two with the caption: “🕊️I love you so much auntie Karen🕊.”
Natalie Zettel, Houghton's only child, and Jenner's niece, penned a touching tribute to her mother.
“Dear Mommy, I can’t believe your [sic] gone,” Zettel wrote on Instagram underneath a carousel of photos with her mother throughout her childhood. “This doesn’t even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I’m so grateful to have had a mother like you.”
“You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart. And I don’t know how to go on without you. It all happened so quick & I wasn’t ready for you to go,” she concluded her message.
Houghton shares Natalie with her ex-husband, Mark Zettel, whom she married in 1996. The two were married for six years before getting a divorce in 2002.
Houghton was Jenner's only sibling.