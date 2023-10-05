Kourtney Kardashian's net worth in 2023 is $65 million. Kourtney Kardashian has parlayed a reality television career into considerable wealth. Let's look at Kourtney Kardashian's net worth in 2023.

Kourtney Kardashian's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $65 million

Kourtney Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite and reality television star. Kardashian is one of the most recognizable celebrities on the planet. Kourtney Kardashian's net worth in 2023 is approximately $65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kourtney Kardashian was born on April 18th, 1979, in Los Angeles, California. Her parents, Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, are also celebrities in their own right. Robert, who died in 2003, was a defense lawyer who famously represented NFL football star O.J. Simpson in the murder trial of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Kris is a stay-at-home mom turned reality television star.

Kourtney is part of the world-famous Kardashian clan, including sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian and brother Rob. Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn Jenner, is a former Olympian and the parent of Khloe's half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney attended all-girls Marymount High School in Los Angeles, then moved to Dallas to attend Southern Methodist University. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Arizona after transferring from SMU.

Kourtney Kardashian's career

Unlike her sisters, Kourtney didn't begin her reality television career on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” She appeared on “Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive” before the Kardashian sisters ever came into the public spotlight. Ever since the inception of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” on E!, Kourtney has been a central figure on reality television.

Kourtney also used her star power to land a real acting role, putting her Theatre Arts degree to good use by getting a role as a lawyer on ABC's “One Life to Live.” Unfortunately, Kourtney's acting debut was not well received by the masses, and she has yet to receive any more acting roles.

Kourtney was involved in a joint business venture with her sisters Kim and Khloe called “D-A-S-H,” a luxury clothing boutique in Los Angeles, New York City and Miami, which disbanded in 2018.

The reason for the breakup of D-A-S-H was the sisters' desire to pursue individual ventures, which was confirmed in 2019 when Kourtney announced a new lifestyle website called Poosh. Poosh is a wellness site, that helps people with fitness, sexual health and mental wellness. She also released a new makeup collection with her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, called “Kourt x Kylie.”

Kourtney also has a large following on Instagram, being paid up to $250,000 per sponsored post. She was also reportedly paid $4.5 million per season for her role on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Kourtney Kardashian's personal life

Kourtney was first involved in a very public relationship with Scott Disick. Scott Disick is an actor, model, and reality TV personality who has a net worth of $45 million and is most recognized as being a main character on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The couple have three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, but announced they were separating in 2015, shortly after the birth of the third child.

In 2021, Kourtney began a relationship with Blink 182 singer Travis Barker. The pair were married in 2022 and are currently expecting a child together. They own a $14.5 million oceanfront beach house in Carpinteria, California.

Kourtney may not get quite as much attention as her sisters, but she still has managed to accumulate generational wealth. Were you surprised by Kourtney Kardashian's net worth in 2023?