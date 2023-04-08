Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Travis Barker is a reality television star and drummer for the rock band Blink-182. With Blink-182, the band has released successful hot songs including What’s My Age Again?, First Date, The Rock Show, Stay Together For the Kids, All the Small Things, and many others. Barker also appeared in the reality TV series Meet the Barkers. He is a Teen Choice Awards nominee and a Black Reel Awards nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Travis Barker’s Net Worth in 2023.

Travis Barker’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $50 million

Travis Barker’s net worth in 2023 is $50 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Travis Barker was born on November 14, 1975 in Fontana, California. He attended Fontana High School. However, as early as five years old, Barker already started playing drums. After graduating high school, Barker worked as a trashman in Laguna Beach.

Afterward, Barker was recruited to join 1994 group The Aquabats, as they released their second studio album called The Fury of the Aquabats! In 1997. Headlined by the track called Super Rad!, The Fury of the Aquabats! would reach as high as the 172nd spot in the Billboard 200.

Eventually, Barker would leave The Aquabats and join forces with Blink-182 in 1998. Roughly a year later, Barker released his first album with Blink-182 called Enema of the State. Enema of the State would become certified 5x Platinum, especially after selling 16 million copies worldwide. The album featured hit singles including What’s My Age Again?, Adam’s Song, All the Small Things, Going Away to College, and many others.

Barker would continue to work with Blink-182 and released five more albums with them. These include Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, Neighborhoods, California, Nine, and a band-titled album.

Aside from Blink-182, Barker has also worked with several artists and bands. In the past, he has collaborated with the Transplants, +44, Goldfinger, Expensive Taste, James Arthur, TRV$DJAM, Box Car Racer, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and many others. During his collaboration with hit singer Avril Lavigne, the duo would release The Best Damn Thing, which is one of Lavigne’s best-selling albums with around 4.8 million album copies sold around the world. Moreover, The Best Damn Thing was also certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA.

Furthermore, Barker’s work with James Arthur on the single called You would go on to earn three Jury Awards at the California Music Video Awards for Best Duet, True California, and Breakout Music Video Storytellers. It also won a November Award for Best Song at the European Cinematography Awards.

In 2011, Barker tried his hand as a solo artist after releasing the album called Give the Drummer Some. The album was composed of singles including Carry It, Can a Drummer Get Some, Saturday Night, Devil’s Got a Hold, and many others. Give the Drummer Some would debut at the ninth spot in the Billboard 200 and accumulate sales of 28,000 units.

Aside from his work as a musician, Barker has also tried his hand at acting. In 1999, Barker made his first appearance in the big screens in the comedy hit film American Pie. Furthermore, he also appeared in several TV series such as Au Revoir Pizza Place, The Simpsons, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Downfalls High, and Dave.

However, among his appearances, people remember him most for starring in the MTV reality series called Meet the Barkers. The reality series featured Barker and then-wife Shanna Moakler alongside their children.

In addition to being an actor and musician, Barker launched his own clothing line called Famous Stars & Straps in 1999. Famous Stars & Straps mainly sells men’s clothes including jackets, t-shirts, hats, belts, and bandannas. However, the brand has also tapped into the market for women’s clothes. Apart from Famous Stars & Straps, Barker also launched his own self-named online store. Here, Barker sells various merchandise including drumming accessories, memorabilia, clothes, and skincare products.

As an actor, businessman, and musician, Barker reportedly earns around $600,000 annually in 2021. He earned as much as $2 million annually before that year. This report came after Barker requested to reduce his child support payments from $18,000 monthly to only $2,900.

After divorcing Shanna Moakler, Barker fell through hard times as he admitted to getting addicted to painkillers. However, a 2008 plane crash that almost took his life changed his perspective which convinced him to live a healthier lifestyle. In 2022, Barker also suffered from pancreatitis, which he fortunately recovered from.

As the resident drummer of Blink-182, Barker continues to drum for the band. In fact, Blink-182 was scheduled for a world tour in 2023 and a new album release. However, a serious finger injury will delay the band’s plans.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Travis Barker’s net worth in 2023?