Kourtney Kardashian announced that she was pregnant with her and her husband Travis Barker's concert in the sweetest way. The Blink-182 drummer had a concert Friday (June 16) in Los Angeles, where Kourtney proudly cheered him on. What fans (and Barker) didn't expect though was that the sign she was carrying would be something that the couple has been waiting for for a while. The Poosh founder held a sign front row at the BMO Stadium in large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

The couple confirmed the news in a video shared on social media that same night. Shared on the Poosh founder's Instagram Story, you see friend Simon Huck's point of view that gets the moment where Barker's Blink-182 bandmate is heard saying, “Someone's having a baby!” Barker then leaves the stage to embrace Kourtney.

In another post on Instagram Story, Kourtney revealed that she got the inspiration for the idea from an older Blink-182 music video. In the band's visual for their 1999 hit “All The Small Things,” Kourtney shared a moment where a fan is holding a sign that reads, “Travis I'm Pregnant.”

The two have been open about their pregrancy struggles and spoke about ending IVF treatment.

“We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Kourtney said in a confessional on ‘The Kardashians' in May. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen.”

Between Kourtney and Barker, they already share six kids from other relationships. Kourtney shares Mason Dash, 13, daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, and Reign Aston, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.