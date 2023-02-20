La Liga Round 22 will be concluded with a game between Getafe CF (4-7-10) and Valencia (5-5-11) at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, featuring our Getafe-Valencia prediction and pick.

Getafe is in 19th place in the league table and has shown signs of struggle in Spain’s top flight. The Madrid-based outfit had 1-1 draws to Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano and will need some tweaks if they want to avoid relegation.

Los Che also had a poor run of results this 2023. After a defeat from Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey, the Valencians went on a four-game losing streak. They are now in 18th place in the Spanish table.

Here are the Getafe-Valenciasoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Getafe-Valencia Odds

Getafe: +185

Valencia: +175

Draw: +185

Over 2.5 Goals: +180

Under 2.5 Goals: -225

How to Watch Getafe vs. Valencia

TV: DAZN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET/ 12 PM PT

Why Getafe Can Beat Valencia

Getafe has picked up just 19 points from their opening 21 matches, earning four wins, seven draws, and 10 losses. They have found the back of the net 18 times but conceded 28 goals. Of those 19 points, 10 were earned in 11 games on home ground after tallying two wins, four draws, and five losses. Marea Azul is earned five points in the last seven games.

Getafe has put up a real fight over their past four La Liga matches. Their 1-1 draws to Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano are due to late efforts by Enes Unal to push these games to a draw. Those fixtures followed 1-0 losses to both Real Betis and league leader Barcelona, and 2-1 losses to Espanyol and Sevilla. Getafe has a four-game unbeaten streak and is 3-1-1 in the past five home meetings with Valencia; such wins and draws also ended in clean sheets for the Azulones.

Turkish forward Enes Unal leads the team with seven goals and three assists. Borja Mayoral has four goals of his own while Gaston Alvarez and Carles Alena have two each. Alena, Prtu, and Domingos Duarte have two assists each as well. Getafe is fourth in the league in blocks with 277 and has gotten in front of 73 shots, also fourth.

Getafe manager Quique Sanchez Flores will have to endure this game without Alena, Fabrizio Angileri, and Luis Milla. Juan Iglesias is also a doubt heading into this game. Getafe needs to tally more than the 9.3 total shots and 3.1 corners they register per game in front of their home crowd. Getafe would also need some daylight as they rank last in possession (40.9%) and shots on target (53). Enes Unal and Borja Mayoral will likely lead the attack, with Portu, Angel Algobia, Mauro Arambarri, and Munir El Haddadi forming the midfield.

Why Valencia Can Beat Getafe

Valencia needs a massive transformation this season. Los Che is a candidate for regulation with 20 points earned from five wins, five draws, and 11 defeats. Snatching the three points will put Valencia ahead of Almeria and Cadiz

The Bats have scored eight more goals than the hosts, with their even goal differential (26-26) putting them in the top half of the league. However, the Valencians have had a seven-game winless streak since December. Their last win in La Liga was against Real Betis Balompie, where they scored three goals and secured a clean sheet. Valencia is hoping to replicate their last game against Getafe, where they dominated at home, holding the ball for 71% of the match. They had an overwhelming 24-7 edge in shots and a 9-1 advantage in corner kicks. Five different Valencia players scored for the team but they failed to keep a clean sheet after Getafe’s Gaston Alvarez squeaked a goal in the 78th minute.

Ruben Baraja still possesses a huge arsenal of options on the field, even with a long injury list in his squad. Edinson Cavani, Nicolas Gonzalez, Jaume Domenech, Thierry Correia, and Samu Castillejo are out while Yunus Musah is doubtful to make an appearance.

Defender Jose Luis Gaya (one goal, two assists) is a dangerous weapon on the outside and leads the league in crosses into the penalty area (18). He will be a lock in the backline, accompanied by Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, and Dimitri Foulquier. Justin Kluivert, the club’s second-best goalscorer, will likely get a start alongside Samuel Lino and Hugo Duro in the front.

Final Getafe-Valencia Prediction & Pick



Getafe’s issues at home and Valencia’s troubles on their travels make this game a tough one to call. As both teams would like to make their case to get out of relegation, it’s fairly safe to call that this game will end in a draw.

Final Getafe-Valencia Prediction & Pick: Draw (+185), Under 2.5 goals (-225)