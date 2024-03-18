Manchester United players are open to the idea of Mason Greenwood returning to the club from his loan spell at Getafe in Spain, reported by GOAL.
The 22-year-old forward has been away from Old Trafford since January 2022, following legal issues. However, those charges were dropped in February 2023. Since then, Greenwood has been on loan at Getafe, where he has made a positive impact in La Liga, catching the eye of clubs like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
Despite speculation about a permanent transfer, Greenwood remains under contract with Manchester United until 2025. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club's new stakeholder, indicating openness to Greenwood's return, there's growing talk among first-team players about welcoming him back.
According to sources, Greenwood's teammates understand the situation and are focused solely on footballing matters. They recognize his talent and believe he could bolster United's attacking prowess, which has been lacking this season.
Greenwood, who now resides in Spain with his partner and child, has refrained from making public statements about his future. However, reports suggest that United players are supportive of the idea of his return, emphasizing the need for a fresh start.
While some figures within the United women's camp have previously opposed Greenwood's return, the overall sentiment among the squad seems to be positive, with hopes that he could make a significant contribution if he rejoins the team at Old Trafford.
With United facing challenges in front of goal this season, Mason Greenwood's potential return could provide a much-needed boost to their attacking options. However, it remains to be seen how negotiations between the clubs will progress and whether Greenwood himself is open to the idea of returning to Manchester United.