Getafe's aspirations to secure Mason Greenwood for another season on loan appear to be thwarted, as Manchester United remains uninterested in extending his stay. Despite a productive spell in Spain, United is solely focused on offloading the forward, with potential suitors eyeing a permanent deal instead.
Greenwood, 22, found refuge in La Liga with Getafe following a tumultuous period marked by legal allegations that saw him temporarily sidelined from Old Trafford. Amidst talks of another loan stint, United stands firm on their decision to explore permanent options for Greenwood, acknowledging the interest from other clubs in securing his services.
“While Getafe are keen on another loan for Greenwood, the Red Devils are only focused on selling the forward – if they are to let him go at all – and know there are other clubs interested in a permanent deal,” stated sources close to the negotiation.
Despite Getafe's persistence, United's stance remains resolute, indicating a preference for a permanent departure rather than a temporary arrangement. However, the possibility of Greenwood's return to United's fold hasn't been entirely ruled out, with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe leaving the door slightly ajar for a potential comeback next season.
Speaking about Greenwood’s future last month, the billionaire said: “It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made.”
The uncertainty surrounding Greenwood's future has sparked speculation, especially after his commendable performance with Getafe, where he notched eight goals and provided five assists in 27 appearances this season. Despite his promising talent, United seems determined to part ways, signaling a pivotal crossroads in Greenwood's career trajectory.
Having previously excelled with United, Greenwood's sudden departure to Getafe left a significant void in his career trajectory, although his time abroad provided a platform for redemption and resurgence. With Getafe eager to retain his services, negotiations have been initiated, albeit with United's reluctance to entertain another loan agreement.
“Getafe are keen on another loan for Greenwood, who has eight goals and five assists in 27 matches this term, and have held talks with United,” confirmed sources close to the La Liga club.
Amidst the ongoing discussions, Greenwood's international future also remains a topic of interest. Despite his absence from the England setup following his departure from United, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate hasn't entirely dismissed the possibility of Greenwood's return post-Euros. However, Southgate emphasizes the need to avoid distractions, indicating a cautious approach regarding Greenwood's potential inclusion.
Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate did not rule out a return for the striker after this summer’s Euros when asked about the prospect last week.
Southgate said: “I don’t think it’s something for pre-Euros. Allowing him to get his career going again abroad appears to have been a good move. But I have to say I have not tracked it closely. At this moment in time, it would be a big distraction for the team (to select him ahead of the Euros), and let’s see where that leads next season.”
As the transfer saga unfolds, Getafe faces an uphill battle convincing United to extend Greenwood's loan spell. With United's steadfast focus on securing a permanent deal, the future remains uncertain for the talented forward, whose journey from legal turmoil to football redemption continues to captivate the footballing world.