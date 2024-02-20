Discover the latest on Mason Greenwood's future at Manchester United, with reports suggesting a £34m price tag amid interest from La Liga.

Manchester United is poised to make a significant move this summer, with reports indicating that the club will demand approximately £34 million for the talented winger, Mason Greenwood. The 22-year-old, currently on loan at Getafe, has been turning heads with his performances in La Liga, sparking interest from Spanish powerhouses Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Greenwood's loan spell at Getafe has been productive, featuring prominently in 21 league appearances where he notched up five goals and provided five assists. Despite his promising displays, his future lies away from Old Trafford, as he is unlikely to return to don the red jersey of Manchester United.

Although Greenwood remains under contract until 2025, his time with the Red Devils has concluded. The decision to sell him this summer has been influenced by various factors, including his prolonged absence from the Manchester United squad since January 2022.

The winger's loan move to Getafe came after a turbulent period, during which charges of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control were dropped. Despite these off-field controversies, Greenwood has focused on his football, delivering commendable performances in Spain.

However, his time at Getafe hasn't been without its share of controversies. Recent reports of an alleged slur directed at Greenwood by Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham led to a formal complaint from Getafe to Spanish authorities. The matter has escalated, with La Liga chiefs expressing surprise at the club's decision to pursue the issue further.

The potential repercussions for Bellingham could be severe, with a ban of between four and ten games looming if found guilty. Despite these distractions, Greenwood continues to showcase his talent on the pitch, exemplified by his recent full 90-minute appearance in Getafe's 1-1 draw against Villarreal.

As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Manchester United as they navigate the negotiations surrounding Greenwood's future. With a £34 million price tag set, it remains to be seen which club will secure the services of this promising young talent.