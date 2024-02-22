The Los Angeles Lakers have already ruled out LeBron James for Thursday's matchup vs. the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, and now the team has gotten more bad news on the injury front.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they are going to be without Christian Wood for the next several games.

Wood, who is averaging 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game for the Lakers, will be reevaluated by doctors in two weeks after suffering effusion in his left knee (swelling).

Wood has had a bit of an up and down season so far in his new Lakers threads, including recently tweeting “lol” shortly after the Los Angeles starting lineup was announced vs. the Atlanta Hawks, without him in it. He was heavily linked to multiple teams during the trade deadline, with reports saying that the Lakers could have been considering pairing Wood with a second-round pick in order to move off of his contract.

Despite his mixed season, the Lakers would like to get Wood back sooner rather than later. As the team deals with injuries, they need a player with size that can stretch the floor on offense. Wood is able to provide that coming off of the bench.

The Lakers aren't just missing Wood and James for Thursday's nationally televised game against the Warriors. Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt continue to be out due to injury as well. Max Christie and Cam Reddish are questionable, while Anthony Davis is probable to play in the team's first game back from the All-Star break.