The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James for Thursday's matchup vs. the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

At his All-Star Weekend press conference in Indianapolis on Sunday, LeBron hinted that he could miss the first game back from the break due to ankle treatment. (Minutes later, LeBron claimed to have no prior knowledge of reported trade deadline talks between the Warriors and Lakers. His absence Thursday means he'll escape follow-up questions.)

“It possibly could,” said LeBron. “It depends on the recovery process. So, possibly. But we will see. I’m feeling okay. I definitely wasn’t going to put too much pressure on the game tonight… I want to try to be as healthy as I can be physically. This last part of the season is very important for us. I got to make sure of that.”

LeBron played 14 minutes in the All-Star Game, scoring eight points on 4-of-10 shooting.

LeBron, who has missed a handful of games this season with “left ankle peroneal tendinopathy”, was not at practice on Wednesday due to an “excused absence.”

49 games into his 21st season, the 39-year-old is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists on 52% shooting (39.5% from 3) in 34.8 minutes per game.

The 30-26 Lakers, currently occupying the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference, are hoping to make a late-season charge, similar to the 16-7 post-All-Star run in 2023 that powered them within four games of the NBA Finals. They lead the Warriors by 1.5 games in the standings.

The last time the Lakers and Warriors squared off, LeBron and Steph delighted basketball fans with a vintage double-overtime classic. Alas.

Also notable on Lakers injury report: Max Christie and Cam Reddish are listed as questionable, while Christian Wood has been diagnosed with a knee effusion that will keep him out for at least two weeks.