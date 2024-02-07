Will Christian Wood become LeGM's latest victim?

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have won three straight games after what was a rough start to their monstrous Grammy road trip. The Lakers are now two games above .500 as they head back to Los Angeles, and James has continued to play at an All-NBA level despite recently turning 39 years old.

As for many a LeBron James team, several of the Lakers' role players have probably been losing sleep in recent nights as the NBA trade deadline fast approaches, and one name has been swirling around the rumor mill is that of Lakers big man Christian Wood, who signed with the team in free agency this past offseason.

“If L.A. doesn't do a larger deal, don't be surprised if the Lakers surrender a second-round pick to land Wood on another roster,” reported John Hollinger of The Athletic recently. “His $3 million player option for next season will likely make this more expensive than a typical deal with a minimum expiring contract — it will likely require a real second and not just cash. But in L.A'.s case, the financial calculus of accessing the roughly $9 million tax distribution to below-tax teams is going to make it a worthwhile transaction.”

Christian Wood has had a bit of an up and down season so far in his new Lakers threads, including recently tweeting “lol” shortly after the Los Angeles starting lineup was announced vs the Atlanta Hawks, without him in it. Surely a coincidence.

In any case, the Lakers now have no more remaining games until the trade deadline passes, and they might look quite different when they next hit the floor vs the Nuggets on Thursday.