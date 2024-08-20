The New York Liberty is in the middle of a hot streak. Breanna Stewart and her squad have won nine out of their last 10 games and have been given the opportunity to extend that record. Entering their matchup against Arike Ogunbowale's Dallas Wings, it looks like they may have suffered a setback. It might even be a big one because the player who was plagued with an injury was Sabrina Ionescu.

The Liberty have decided to rule out Sabrina Ionescu when they go up against the Wings because of an injury, the team's management announced. She is currently enduring some pain in her neck which is not good. There is still no report regarding the severity of the ailment. The Liberty have also not specified if this will be a one-off decision when they face the Wings or if it will require an injury return timeline.

How is the Liberty's lineup looking vs. the Wings?

Moreover, this is not the only injury that the Liberty have to deal with. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton has also been ruled out in this matchup. She is currently recovering from a right knee injury. This means that the Liberty's depth is quite depleted in this clash.

Nonetheless, they still have a fairly stacked squad to contain Arike Ogunbowale. Usual staples like Courtney Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones are set to start for the Liberty. Who is filling in for the two and three spots, you ask? Well, Leonie Fiebich will try to take on the role of Sabrina Ionescu because of this absence. Meanwhile, Kayla Thornton will be fielded as the squad's starting small forward to round out the lineup.

There is no team that will be able to usurp the Liberty because of their last 10 games. However, this injury to Sabrina Ionescu could still affect how they are able to compete for the WNBA championship come fall. Will she be able to bounce back immediately?