Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty got the job done Tuesday night against the Minnesota Lynx via a score of 85-75 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Ionescu made a huge shot down the stretch of the fourth quarter that all but cemented the victory for the reigning WNBA champions.

The Liberty were still in a precarious spot with under 40 points left in regulation, but Ionescu drained an incredible dagger from way deep to give New York a seven-point advantage. She also drew a flagrant foul 1 from Maria Kliundikova, giving the former Oregon Ducks star two free-throw shots.

Ionescu missed the first one and sank the next one to extend the Liberty's lead to eight points with just a little over 30 seconds left on the game clock. The Lynx could not muster another point after that, as the Liberty successfully avoided a regular-season sweep against the team they defeated in the 2024 WNBA Finals.

The Lynx took the first three meetings with New York this season, including their 86-80 victory in Minnesota over the Liberty last Saturday.

SABRINA IONESCU CAN'T BE STOPPED 😤 She scores the and-1 three pointer to put the @nyliberty up 7 with 33 seconds to go! MIN-NYL | League Pass pic.twitter.com/GUdKSshY4l — WNBA (@WNBA) August 20, 2025

During an interview on the court following the win over the Lynx, Ionescu appeared to rub some salt into Minnesota's wounds.

“Night, night,” Ionescu said when asked about her game-defining bucket against the Lynx.

Ionescu shot just 5-for-18 in the win, but she undeniably delivered when it mattered the most for New York, which improved to 22-13. She finished with 17 points to go along with 11 assists, four rebounds and a block in 24 minutes while also coming away with a plus-16.

Jonquel Jones paced the Liberty with 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field and added 19 boards, an assist and a steal in 30 minutes. Emma Meesseman chipped in 13 points, while Leonie Fiebich and Natasha Cloud each contributed 10 points for the Liberty, who currently sit third in the 2025 WNBA standings. It is worth noting as well that New York did not have Breanna Stewart on Tuesday due to a knee issue, while Minnesota missed the services of Napheesa Collier because of an ankle problem.

After snapping a two-game losing skid, the Liberty will take a rest this Wednesday and prepare for a showdown at home against the visiting Chicago Sky.