Lily-Rose Depp shared how she felt about Jeanne du Barry and The Idol in an interview with ET. From the Cannes Film Festival, she spilled on how proud she was for her father Johnny Depp. The up and coming actress also talked about her experience with The Idol.

Johnny Depp received a standing ovation lasting seven minutes after the premiere of the historical drama Jeanne du Barry. It was his comeback role since the legal dealings with ex wife Amber Heard. Johnny fulfills the role of King Louis XV from the 18th century. It follows the story of Jeanne Bécu (Maïwenn), the daughter of a lower class. Jeanne stood out to Louis XV and became his mistress, to the horror of the royal Court.

“I’m super happy for him. I’m super excited,” Lily-Rose said. “And it’s so awesome that we get to do projects that we’re super proud of.”

Johnny wasn’t the only one who received a standing ovation. After the screening of her new HBO show The Idol, she experienced the same thing as her father. She shared a bit about her experience at Cannes Film Festival.

“It was the first time that I had watched it with an audience outside of like, myself and Sam and Ashley and Abel, which is just kind of how I watched the first couple episodes,” She said. “But it was incredible. It felt like such a beautiful celebration and a culmination of everything that we’ve been through together, and just kind of a beautiful process that was in the show, and creating this little family together, and it just felt really, really nice.”

Lily-Rose Depp continued, “Especially to get to celebrate together, and we’re just so happy for the response from the room. It felt really nice to watch the reaction and everything, and finally get to share something with the world that we’re all so proud of.”