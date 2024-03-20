Things on the set of Blow with Jonny Depp and co-star Lola Glaudini sounded awful at times.
Glaudini recently opened up during an interview about Depp's berating behavior towards her, Variety reports. This all came out in an episode of the Powerful Truth Angels podcast.
Johnny Depp blows up on Blow
The actress told the story of working on Blow with Depp in the podcast. In the movie, she played Rada. For one part of the film, director Ted Demme told her to laugh after Depp said a line. So, she did, and that put Depp into a fiery rage.
“[Depp] says his monologue. I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever,” Glaudini said. “Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face, and he goes, ‘Who the f–k do you think you are? Who the f–k do you think you are? Shut the f–k up. I'm out here, and I'm trying to f—-ing say my lines, and you're f—king pulling focus. You f—-ing idot. Oh, now, oh, now it's not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f—-ing shut the f—-k up? The quiet that you are right now, that's how you f—-ing stay.'”
To make matters worse, it was the first time she ever worked with the guy and her first big movie. Plus, she idolized the guy.
She added, “First day, on the set, I've never met him. This was my first studio movie, I've just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolized, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry.'”
Regarding how to handle the situation, she spoke with her father, who told her about the confrontation. He advised her, “You have two choices right now: you can either say f—k this, f—k you, and I'm not going to be spoken to like that, or you never let him see you sweat.”
The actress chose the latter option.
Depp did somewhat apologize later. Glaudini remarked, “He said, ‘You know, so earlier, I was really in my head and staying in my character. I'm doing this Boston accent, and it's really f—-ing with me. So I'm a little tense and stuff. So I just wanted to make sure we're cool and everything?'”
She handled it by saying, “I don't know what you're talking about?” and took her dad's advice.
A rep for the Pirates of the Caribbean star responded to Variety about the incident, saying, “Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew, and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”
Whether this happened or not, it doesn't look good for Johnny Depp, who just went through a trial with Amber Heard regarding abusive behavior.