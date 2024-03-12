To congratulate Robert Downey Jr. on his Oscar win, Johnny Depp put up an old picture of the two of them together. However, unbeknownst to him, it was Photoshopped.
The Edward Scissorhands actor posted a story on Instagram but then took it down once he realized it was Photoshopped, THR reports. He was trying to celebrate Jr.'s win for Best Supporting Actor in Oppenheimer, which he won on Sunday night during the Oscars.
Hey, it's easy to do, especially when millions of photos have probably been taken of you.
Where did the actual Robert Downey Jr. come from?
The actual photo was taken in November of 1988. It was of Downey and girlfriend at the time, Sarah Jessica Parker. They were at the Young Artists Unite event in LA. However, Depp replaced Parker, and it looked as if the two were chums hanging out together.
As for Johnny's pic, it's not mentioned where it's from. However, it's been a famous photo on fan sites for years.
Johnny Depp posting this after Robert Downey Jr's Oscar win 😭 pic.twitter.com/hE6NUiuyoW
— Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) March 11, 2024
Once the mistake was caught, The Pirates of the Caribbean star added an actual photo of the two from 2011's Golden Globes.
In it, Depp wrote, “Let's try this again…congrats to my dear friend.”
My dear Johnny Depp posted on his page this photo with his friend Robert Downey Jr.
A beautiful friendship that lasted over time and still lasts 🙏❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/wdCr0czcEy
— just me 🇩🇪 (@blondahh) March 11, 2024
Johnny has been a bit low-key lately since the Amber Heard defamation trial. However, IndieWire reports that his new movie, Jeanne du Barry, will be out this May in U.S. theaters. It's been released already outside of the States and has earned $13 million.
It stars Depp at French King Louis XV. It follows Maïwenn as Jeanne Vaubernier, who, as an 18th-century woman, King Louis (Depp) becomes her lover. It's based on a true story.
We're guessing Johnny Depp may think twice before posting photos on social media. To avoid any more Photoshop moments, it might be worth fact-checking them for accuracy.