Director of hit show Euphoria and the upcoming Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye series, The Idol, confirmed some shocking news about the shows. Sam Levinson announced in a Cannes Film Festival a connection between the worlds of the shows. Apparently, both of them exist in the same universe, per Pop Crave.

Whether there will be crossovers between these tv series is unknown. But what is certain, is that both of these shows are super sexual and explore dark themes like addiction and mental health. The Idol was created by the successful singer, songwriter Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. It was meant to be his metamorphosis into the film world. The show follows Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, and her climb up the ladder to fame. Before the show opens, Jocelyn has fallen from the public eye following a nervous break down on her previous tour.

Before long, Jocelyn and The Weeknd’s character, Tedros, fall in love, against Jocelyn’s friends’ better judgement. Tedros is a seedy guy: he’s a nightclub owner with an unsavory past. Maybe he can reach redemption, but nothing is certain. Euphoria, Sam Levinson’s other HBO tv series, also follows characters with dark backgrounds who make questionable choices and actions. Both series are hyper sexual and create this surreal, gloomy worlds. But apparently they cross over.

According to Hyperbae, you might expect to see these characters dip into each others’ worlds and vice versa. However, some Twitter users speculate that Levinson just wants to use the clout from Euphoria to get people to watch The Idol. Euphoria is certainly a massively successful show, with many trends resulting from it.

Watch or stream The Idol on June 4 on HBO or Max.