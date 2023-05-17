Earlier today, Wednesday, May 17, Cannes Film Festival held a conference the hottest film in town, Jeanne du Barry. The film stars Johnny Depp as King Louis XV and the director Maïwenn as his favored mistress. Although he was late to the press conference, Depp still left marks on the attendees, especially when he pushed back on the ‘comeback‘ narrative, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jeanne du Barry marks Depp’s reintroduction in lead film roles after years of legal entanglement with ex-wife Amber Heard. The divorce and subsequent domestic violence allegations and defamation lawsuits left Depp with little time to focus on anything else.

The conference continued the conversation about Depp’s acting career. During that time, Depp pushed back on the idea that Jeanne du Barry was his comeback. “I keep wondering about the word ‘comeback,’ because I didn’t go anywhere,” Depp said. “I live about 45 minutes away from here, in fact… I’ve been sitting around. ‘Comeback’ is almost like I’m going to come out and do a tap dance—dance my best and hope you approve. That’s the notion. It’s a bizarre mystery.”

Depp also answered whether or not he still feels “boycotted by Hollywood,” a sentiment he expressed after he was fired from Fantastic Beasts in 2021. “Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? Well, you’d have to not have a pulse to feel at that point like this was all just a weird joke,” he said. “Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted, because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t feel much further need for Hollywood—I don’t know about you.”

The film Jeanne du Barry follows Jeanne Vaubernier (played by Maïwenn) as she climbs the social ladder with her wit and prowess. She attracts the attention of the French speaking King Louis XV (played by Johnny Depp). The two fall madly in love, and Jeanne moves to Versailles, scandalizing the court. The other cast members include Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.